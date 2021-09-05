Rogersville’s Main Street Yard Cards wants to “bring people joy and happiness”

Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, bringing home a new child or simply trying to surprise a loved one, Amanda Crawford with Main Street Yard Cards has you covered.
Crawford’s new Hawkins County business offers exactly what the name suggests: celebratory cards that are placed in the yard in front of your home or business. They range in size and style, and they start at roughly 12 feet across.
“We’re really just here to help our customers celebrate anything they want to celebrate,” Crawford told the Review.
About the cards
Crawford’s yard cards include the greeting to commemorate whatever the customer is celebrating and is then customized with the customer’s (or person being celebrated) name, their favorite colors, and some ‘flare,’ which are small signs depicting things the customer enjoys. These range from books to soccer balls to flowers.
Each card is made from individual plastic letters and ‘flare’ pieces. Crawford explained that she has several alphabets in various colors that can be put together to personalize the yard card.The cards can even be customized for weddings to include the wedding hashtag.
“The way the business works is that you’re not actually buying a product from me--you’re purchasing a service,” Crawford explained.
Typically, the cards stay for 24 hours, but customers can purchase additional time.
The cards are not just for individuals. In fact, several local schools even rented yard cards to celebrate the first week of school this year. Crawford will also soon design a yard card for Rogersville’s ABB to commemorate their 50th anniversary.
Crawford hand delivers the large, weatherproof signs to the customer’s house. Once the amount of time purchased is up, she comes to take the card away.
Currently, she runs the entire business from home and already has an entire floor of her home dedicated to it.
It all started in Texas
Crawford first heard about yard cards from a childhood friend who lives in Texas.
Her friend had rented a yard card to celebrate her daughter’s birthday and posted a photo of it on Facebook.
“I had never seen anything like that and thought it was the neatest idea,” Crawford said. “I thought, ‘Who wouldn’t love to wake up on a birthday morning and see a huge sign in your yard that’s customized just for you?’”
It just so happened that Crawford’s friend was also friends with the local yard card business owner and was able to put Crawford in touch with her.
“That was about three years ago, and I just sat on the idea for a while,” Crawford said. “I didn’t know how that could coincide with a full-time teaching job. But, after last year, the time seemed to be right.”
Crawford initially opened the business in December of 2020 while she was in her sixth year of teaching in the Hawkins Co. School system. However, after the hectic situation that the COVID-19 pandemic brought to the field of education, she decided to take her small business full time in February of 2021.
It had only taken her two months to build a large enough client base to take the business full time.
“I prayed about it for a long time,” she said. “I really wanted to go a completely different route, and I just needed a break. I wanted to do something that would be different and fun. The best thing about this business is that I literally just get to help celebrate important events with people. I drive all over Hawkins County and just get to bring joy and happiness to families. It’s been wonderful.”
Crawford runs the business entirely by herself with the occasional help from her husband and children, but she explained that she is currently in talks with someone who may join her business.
Currently, her business coverage includes all of Hawkins County and a radius around into Morristown, Kingsport, Johnson City and Greeneville.
“I don’t go as far as an hour away from my house because that ends up not actually being lucrative for my business,” she said. “With each card, that would be four hours of driving.”
However, she is looking to potentially expand her coverage area in the future.
Bringing a little joy
Crawford explained that her favorite cards have been ones she made for people who she felt needed some joy in the midst of a difficult situation.
On a particularly unique occasion, Crawford designed a card for an elderly man who had recently come home from an extended hospital stay. Instead of facing the card towards the road to be seen by passers by, the card faced the house so he could see it from inside.
“It’s been amazing, and it has kept me consistently busy,” she said. “That’s not anything I’ve done--it’s 100% God blessing my business. I’m super thankful for that.”
She added, “I look forward to doing what I do, and I get to meet the most incredible people. Most of them even have a story they want to share with you or that I even get to be a small part of. I feel honored to get to do that.”
For more information or to order a yard card, check out Crawford’s website at www.mainstreetyardcards.com. You can also find the business on Facebook or Instagram under “Main Street Yard Cards” or call (423)-358-3417.