Youngsters recently competed in the Rogersville Parks & Recreation Punt, Pass, & Kick Competition for the flag football league Flag Football 2021
Among the 5-year-old winners were: Fastest Lineman - Garrett Collins; Fastest Back - Evan Lawson; Best Pass - Jaken Hughes; Best Kick - Avery Sutten; and Best Punt - Carter Goins.
Among the 6-year-old winners were: Fastest Lineman - Eli Carpenter; Fastest Back - Jaxson Short; Best Pass - Kenny Sonia; Best Kick - Abel Wilder; and Best Punt - Dakota Miller.
Among the 7-year-old winners were: Fastest Lineman - Harrison Ketron; Fastest Back - Carson Justice; Best Pass - Case Price; Best Kick - Malachi Garrett; Best Punt - Corbin Christian.