Medical records are more important than ever in this age of regulation.
Medical records and health information specialists manage, organize and code health information data for use in a variety of systems. They verify and validate health information, including patients’ medical histories, symptoms, treatments and test results and more.
What Do They Do?
Medical records and health information specialists will review patient records for completeness and accuracy. They also organize and update information in databases and registries, use classification systems to assign clinical codes for insurance reimbursement and data analysis, record data, and maintain confidentiality. Some job titles in this field include cancer registrars, health information technicians and medical coders.
How to Become One
These health care professionals need a high school diploma, but may need some postsecondary education such as a certificate or even a degree in health information technology.
This may include courses in medical terminology, health data requirements and standards, classifications and coding systems, and other course work in health, computer science and biology.
There are also certifications in the field, including the certified professional coder (CPC), the certified coding associate (CCA), certified tumor registrar (CTR) and the registered health information technician (RHIT). You may have to pass an exam for these certifications and some may need to be renewed regularly with continuing education and other requirements.
Where They Work
Health information specialists work in hospitals, doctors’ offices, educational services and for governments. They usually work full time, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but they may work evening or overnight shifts, especially in hospitals. The best wages came to those in the federal government, followed by professional services.
Growth Potential
An aging population combined with a growing use of electronics records systems in the health care field means an expectation of growth in the medical information industry. The bureau expects about 9% growth from 2020-2030, which is about the average for all occupations. Leading the way in growth are jobs in health information technologies, medical registrars and other technical workers.