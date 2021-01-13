Larry Eugene McGee, age 53, of Bulls Gap, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.
He is survived by his sons, Brandon McGee and Bobby McGee, both of Knoxville; father and step-mother, Larry McGee, Sr. and Geneva McGee of Lincoln Delaware; mother, Judy Walker; brother, David McGee of Bulls Gap; nieces, Hannah McGee of Rogersville and Haley McGee Sutton of Sevierville; sister and brother-in-law, Crystal Lynn McGee Messick and Michael Messick, Jr; nephew, Michael Messick III of Greenwood, Delaware; aunts, Nellie Wilt, Phyllis Williams and Donna Easterling of Rogersville; uncle, Tim Lewis of Rogersville; cousins, Josh of Bulls Gap, Jason Rogers and Jessica Hensley of Rogersville, Buddy, Shane and Shannon Wilt of Rogersville, Kim Flora and Butch Davis of Rogersville, Tim Lewis, Jr. and Kelly Legg of Rogersville; aunts, Rebecca Brock , Joyce Doerer , and Chris Kimbrough , all from Morristown; uncle, Keith McGee of Glendenton, West Virginia; cousins, Chad Crayne, David and Daren Kimbrough of Tennessee, Keith McGee, Jr. , Bridget Hill, and Tina Klemm of West Virginia, Michael Doerer of California, and James Hurd of Morristown; nieces, Danielle McGee of Rogersville and Allison St. Clair; and nephew, Blaine McGee. He was preceded in death by his cousins, Jeff Wilt and Stephanie Compton of Rogersville; step-father, JD Walker of Bulls Gap; aunt, Linda Hurd; cousins, Brenda Hurd, Brian Doerer, and Emily Kimbrough all of Morristown; and uncle Ronald McGee of Talbott. A celebration of life service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, January17th at the Hawkins County Rescue Squad Building, 955 McKinney Avenue, Rogersville, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the American Kidney Foundation. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.