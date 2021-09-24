Not sure if you have seen the movie, ‘Steel Magnolias?’ It was fun. I just saw it at the Choptack drive-in.
There’s a scene where Dolly Parton, an owner of a beauty salon, says, “You can’t trust anyone who does their own hair. It’s just not normal. I can spot a bottle job at 20 paces.” All of us women understand how necessary the beauty salon is. There is no such thing as natural beauty. All of us need a little help.
In many ways that scene reminds me of a sign over Ann DeWitte’s work station: “I’m a beautician, not a magician”.
One day a young cousin of mine said she had been to Hooter’s. I spoke up, “Oh, how old are you”?
She replied, “15”.
“That’s too young,” I said.
Ann not missing a beat spoke up,”Oh, Becky and I would’ve never done anything like that.” (Her eyes wide open.) We all laughed.
Of course it’s not just the girls that frequent the shop. I recall a time when I was there years ago that Paul Head was there too getting in on the story telling. His young son Colton loved listening and jumped right into the conversation.
Definitely a local institution. Come on in and sit a spell. Get all prettied up. Grab a cup of coffee and enjoy yourself.
It’s the perfect place to sit and talk about the good ole days or catch up with what’s happening around town. Feel free to have a look around at Ann’s handcrafted jewelry and Matilda Jane’s Fall line.
Also on display is artwork accumulated by Ann. Danny Brooks and I did acrylic pours. Tata Andres the tree photos. Zaley Otto-Rogersville Bloom and Laura Lee Price the postcard collage.
Ann worked at Headhunter’s for seven years then sold beauty supplies before opening her own business with all used equipment for $755 on Hasson Street.
She’s had four different locations over the years but always The Looking Glass.
Ann was just saying the other day how she had clients from as far away as Florida. Well I used to come from Saudi Arabia and Sweden to get my hair done .
I spent many hours in the shop over the years and tried many colors with the latest being purple highlights. Next time silver for me. Remember Ann Russell Red?
When Kathy Petersen and her husband Ralph opened Olde Towne Emporium across the street Ann was one of the first to welcome them, and Kathy has been a loyal customer ever since.
Ann has a heart of gold and is involved in community service. Her husband Mark is a City Alderman and also writes a column for the Business Review in addition to being County Commissioner.
Can’t wait for my next appointment coming up soon. Might just change my mind and go fusia. It is a woman’s prerogative to change her mind after all. Anything goes at The Looking Glass.
Ann has a revolving door policy regarding staffing at The Looking Glass. All former stylist such as Gena Cassity, Bethany Allen and Erica Mayes still have keys and stop by occasionally to take on a client. Full time stylists include Jung Cooper, Ashley Spears, Amanda Elkins and Jera Greer.
Ann and her crew are available from 8 a.m. until done. Appointment preferred, but walk-ins are welcomed. They specialize in color, relaxing perms, cutting and waxing. And even special events: like hair for weddings, proms and funerals.
You’ll need a cup of coffee at opening time.
Ann says, “60 Bean is open at 6 a.m., O’Henrys at 7 a.m. and Coffee at The Kyle 7 a.m.”
The Looking Glass is located at 301 E. Main Street in Rogersville. You can contact Ann at (423) 272-5031.