Hawkins County 4-H members recently competed in the Eastern Region 4-H Livestock Judging Contest in Knoxville.
This event, like most everything else, was different this year due to Covid-19. It was held on campus at UT where kids could socially distance from each other and wear their masks while in competition.
4-Hers had to judge the livestock animals via video and then submit their placings. Once judging was over, junior high members were asked a series of 10 questions based on two different sets of livestock while the senior high members had to give two sets of oral reasons on these same two classes.
This year, Hawkins County had one Juniorr High team (Carrie Ruth Lawson, Fisher Webb, Hunter Webb, and Elijah Housewright) and one Senior High Team (Brayden Lawson, Gema Brooks, Colten McLain, and Austin Kirkpatrick).
The junior high team placed third in the contest with Elijah Housewright placing fourth individually. The senior high team placed third as well with Austin Kirkpatrick placing second individually.
Congratulations to all those that participated!