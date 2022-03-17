On Tuesday at appx 11:30 a.m. a lady rushed into the shelter stating she found a dog laying on Shepherds Chapel Road in Rogersville in serious condition.
Although we are not a vets office we told her to bring him in and we will try and help. When she brought the beautiful Golden Retriever into our lobby we noticed he had a shotgun wound to his left cheek.
He had to be shot at close range.
It just broke our hearts, this baby was apparently in so much pain but he laid on the floor wagging his tail as to say “Thank you” for helping him.
Jackie Catterson our Vet tech flushed his wound and he never whined or growled. That tail just kept wagging. Looking into his face you can literally see the tears that were rolling down his face.
Why did this happen to this precious baby? Golden Retrievers are one of the most loyal, loving breeds. His front legs were covered in blood, he was very dehydrated. We knew we had to get help.
This boy we named “Maverick” was taken to Rogersville Animal Hospital. I made a post on my Facebook page and people were reaching out to offer help with his vetting, They were upset that this could happen in our County.
After Maverick was examined by the vet it was determined that he was shot through his left cheek. The bullet went in and the exit wound was in the soft palate in his mouth. There were pieces of bone they had to remove.
He also had broken teeth and they had to remove some of them as well. His palate was separated and may require stitches, but they can not do that at this time because of the infection in his mouth.
Maverick is on IV, antibiotics, and pain medication.
He was heartworm negative and received his rabies shots. Depending on if the mouth begins to heal or not depends on whether they will have to go back and stitch the palate.
Maverick is a fighter and we know he is going to pull through. It will just take some time.
I want to thank the community for all their help, love and compassion and of course Rogersville Animal Hospital.
Stray dogs still a huge problem
The calls are ongoing each and every day of animals running at large, abandoned, wanting to surrender and we have no space. We are proud to say we are No Kill, but our shelter is beyond capacity.
Some get aggravated because we can not take any more in. They threaten to take matters into their own hands. We have a big problem here in Hawkins County and it’s getting worse. We need more space, period. We are the only shelter in Hawkins County.
We greatly appreciate the love and support given to Maverick. We have so many fur-babies that are here at The Hawkins County Humane Society that truly deserve a fur-ever home.
Maverick was lucky. He was found and is getting the help he needs. How many others are out there alone and suffering?
We have a low cost Spay and Neuter program that comes to our shelter. This is a great start to a big problem.
If you need to have your pet spayed or neutered please contact the shelter and we will help set that up. Please call 423-272-6538.
If you would like to help with Mavericks vet costs please contact Rogersville Animal Hospital at 423-272-7320 and make your contribution under The Hawkins County Humane Society.