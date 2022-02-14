Regardless of the outcome of last week’s first degree murder trial in Rogersville, Darries, Leon “Darryl” Jackson was going to spend the rest of his life in prison.
But prosecutors asked a Rogersville jury Thursday to give justice to Jackson’s victim, 62-year-old Bennie Bowlin who was the mother of Jackson’s estranged girlfriend.
The prosecution presented three days of testimony last week attempting to convince the jury that Jackson shot his girlfriend’s mother in the face at point blank range on Oct. 25, 2014 as Bowlin opened her front door.
Assistant District Attorney Richie Collins told the jury during his closing argument Thursday that Bowlin probably never knew what hit her.
“Make sure that Darries Jackson knows what hit him,” Collins told the jury. “Find him guilty of first-degree murder.
After four days of testimony it took just under three hours for the jury to find Jackson guilty of first-degree murder. He was sentenced by Judge Alex Pearson to life in prison.
“I did not kill anyone!”
Jackson, 62, of Morristown, was previously sentenced to life in federal prison in 2017 after being found guilty of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. That conviction was the result of the shooting death of Bowlin in Rogersville shortly before midnight on Oct. 25, 2014, as Kathy Ramos, who was in her bed in Morristown with her small child beside her around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 26.Jackson didn’t testify on the stand. During his closing argument he screamed to Ramos in the audience that he loves her and her children and he would never hurt them. During his 45 minute closing Jackson broke down crying multiple times, pleading to the jury, “I did not kill anyone!”
Collins and ADA Cecil Mills rested the prosecution’s case Wednesday evening.
Among the witnesses against Jackson were Ramos, who testified that Jackson threatened to kill her and her children after she refused his request to be a second wife to him.
Jackson’s wife Jessica Jackson testified that she too was opposed to Jackson’s request that he be allowed to have two wives, she and Ramos.
Mrs. Jackson also testified that she witnessed Jackson with a handgun, and that Jackson told her to purchase ammunition for him at Walmart, although she bought the wrong kind. Walmart video surveillance showed Mrs. Jackson’s initial ammo purchase Oct. 23, 2014, and Mr. Jackson exchanging that ammo later the same night.
Mrs. Jackson also testified that on the night of the shootings they were drinking. She said Jackson was drinking vodka and stated as he was leaving that he was going to kill Ramos and somebody she loves.
All fired from the same gun
Forensic specialists testified that there was gunpowder residue on Jackson’s hoody, and although two elements of gunshot residue were found on his hands, the TBI said those findings were “inconclusive”.
Investigators testified that bullets and shell casings discovered at both shooting locations, as well as inside Jackson’s van, and live rounds located throughout Jackson’s home all matched the ammo purchased from Walmart Oct. 23, 2014.
It was also determined that the bullets and spent shell casing recovered at the Ramos and Bowlin residences were all fired from the same gun, although the gun was never recovered.
A neighbor of Bowlin provided video surveillance that showed a white van similar to Jackson’s driving toward the Bowlin residence around the time of the shooting.
A neighbor of Ramos stated she was up waiting for her boyfriend to return home when she observed a white van parked nearby shortly before gunshots rang out in the neighborhood.
”You don’t kill innocent people”
Possibly the most damning witness against Jackson was a federal prison cellmate who was serving as Jackson’s jailhouse attorney. Mills and Collins both pointed out in their closing arguments that the cellmate put his life in danger by testifying that Jackson told him he’d shot Bowlin and discarded the gun.
The cellmate, who is a high ranking member of the Vice Lords criminal organization, said he testified against Jackson because “You don’t kill innocent people”, which violates the gang’s code.
Jackson presented his case Thursday calling witnesses who laid the foundation for his argument that he was a good man who took in Ramos and her children after their home burned, bailed her out of jail when she was arrested, and loved her children like his own.
Jackson noted in his closing argument, however that most of the witnesses who could have vindicated him are now dead.
He also said he was joking when he asked his wife and Ramos to be his two wives.
A TBI specialist testified for Jackson that none of Bowlin’s blood was found on Jackson’s shoes or clothing.
Jackson’s best witness, however, was Christopher Robinson who owns a Georgia-based private forensics firm.
Robinson told the jury that the inconclusive gunshot residue test on Jackson’s hands, as well as the lack of blood spatter on Jackson’s clothing made it impossible for Jackson to be the shooter.
”He couldn’t get his wife to shut up”
In his closing argument, however, Collins told the jury to disregard the testimony of the paid witness who twice referred to the victim as “Mr. Bowlin”.
Mills told the jury that it wasn’t the sober, well spoken and charismatic Darries Jackson they had observed in the courtroom who killed Bennie Bowlin. It was the intoxicated, vengeful Jackson who carried out those shootings, who according to testimony, had recently evolved from a weekend drunk to a month-long drunk.
“The man seated in the courtroom here today didn’t do it,” Mills said. “It was the other Darries Jackson.”
Mills said it was that other Darries Jackson who was a recorded in a conversation he had with his wife while in jail after the shootings.
Jacson asked his wife, “How much did you tell the police? Did you tell them everything you know?”
Mrs. Jackson: “Yes”.
Jackson: “That puts me in a bad way.”
Mrs. Jackson: “I’m sorry. I had to be honest.”
Jackson: “No honey. You had to shut up.”
“He couldn’t get his wife to shut up,” Mills said.