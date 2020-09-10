Hawkins County Schools to move forward with $13.7 energy-efficiency project

At the Hawkins County Board of Education’s August meeting, TRANE representatives presented their findings from a system-wide energy efficiency audit and recommended that the system undergo $13.7 million worth of energy-efficiency upgrades.
By completing these energy-efficiency projects, the system will save money on utilities and use much of these savings to pay for the project itself.
The bulk of the project will require switching over to LED lighting system-wide and replacing the HVAC systems at both high schools.
The board voted at a subsequent, special-called meeting to move forward with the projects that Trane suggested.
$13.7 worth of work needed
Trane representatives toured every building in the system multiple times in order to determine any energy improvements needed.
Kathy Cox, Solutions Account Manager for TRANE told the board that they “tried to figure out how much energy savings that we could find to pay for the work that you all are needing to do.”
Trane representatives determined around $18 million worth of energy work needing done; however, they narrowed those down to a select few priority projects based on HCSS staff priorities that total roughly $13.7 million.
Cox told the board that this recommended work would reduce the system’s current utility costs by around 20%, or around $300,000 in energy savings.
“You all are doing a great job on energy efficiency,” she said. “To get to the next level, you’re going to have to make changes with your HVAC equipment, because it is so inefficient, your LED lighting and some controls optimization.”
Trane guarantees the energy savings from its projects, but they cannot measure the current energy lost from the worn-out ductwork in the high schools, so they would not predict or guarantee the specific amount saved from replacing the ductwork. However, Cox noted that the system will realize additional savings on top of that 20% from replacing it.
Project focuses on system high schools
“This $13.7 addresses Volunteer and Cherokee High Schools almost in its entirety—infrastructure improvements from electrical to HCAV,” Cox said.
The main focuses will be on the deteriorated ductwork, HCAC units, air quality and building automation system controls.
The project would also install LED lighting in every school in the county, and Mount Carmel Elementary receive a replacement for its inefficient cooling tower, a clean tower water loop to reduce clogging and decrease compressor fatigue.
“You guys have duct board that is only supposed to last about 20 years, but you guys have had it there for 40 years,” said Trane senior energy engineer Craig Washburn. “It has holes in it, and you’re basically air conditioning above the ceiling right now.”
He suggested replacing this with metal ductwork, which he said could last between 30 to 40 years. This is opposed to the type of ductwork currently found in the building that lasts 15 to 20 years.
The project would also replace all of the rooftop units that are original to the school and all of the small, outdoor units that serve individual classrooms.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Cox noted that TRANE added bipolar ionization to the project list, which helps with indoor air quality.
“It’s something we would look to do regardless of COVID, but with COVID coming on, it makes even more sense now,” Washburn said. “This sends charged ions out in the air system. It binds to dust particles, makes them bigger and allows them to get caught by the filter. It’s actually cleaning your air as it being distributed through the rooms. It also binds itself to virus particles, allergens and mold.”
The project would incorporate this in each rooftop HVAC unit they replace.
In regard to the proposed building automation system, Washburn noted, “you’ve got some controls in the building right now, but, after our project, you will be able to do a lot more with that controls system.”
Trane is also looking to replace the switchgears at both schools.
“This is kind-of like the breaker box that you have in your house, only bigger and more commercialized,” he said. “This is original to the building, and all the parts in it are now obsolete. As things start breaking, you won’t be able to replace it.”
He added, “This is the critical path of this project. As soon as we get up and moving, we need to have engineers on-site designing this to make sure the new system can go in where the old system sat.”
Paying for the work
Cox also noted that the Tennessee Energy Efficient Schools Initiative (EESI) has reduced their interest rates recently to .5%, and up to $5 million can be borrowed from EESI at a time.
In order to pay for the entire project, the BOE could borrow up to the aforementioned $5 million from EESI, which would be repaid through the energy savings the system will receive at the completion of the project.
The BOE will have to present a resolution to the county commission at their September meeting to ask for a $8.7 million bond issue to cover the remainder of the cost.
Timeline for completion
The board plans to execute the bond and loan this fall so that funding is in place for Trane to begin the LED project over winter break.
This way, Cox noted that the system will start realizing some of the energy savings prior to the HVAC systems being renovated.
The switchgear and HVAC projects will then be scheduled for next summer break.
The board voted at a subsequent special-called meeting to move forward with the project and apply for the necessary loans.