Phase one of Church Hill Holliston Mills Park construction nearing completion

Though the proposed park has been in the works for nearly five years, phase one of Church Hill’s Holliston Mills Park is nearing completion.
The 65-acre lot, which is located just off of Holliston Mills Road, will be the future site of walking trails, ball fields and playgrounds as well as a large-scale recreation and sports complex that will include multiple indoor sports facilities.
As part of phase one, Goins Rash, Cain Construction of Kingsport replaced what was once a private railroad crossing with a public road that will lead into the property. This process also involved boring underneath this railroad crossing to allow water and sewer lines to go to the eventual site of the sports complex.
Though it was hoped that this phase would be finished in around June of 2021, the process was delayed due to a redesign.
“The engineer had to do some redesign, and we had to go back through the submittal process through the railroad,” Todd Johnson recently told the Review. Johnson is a project manager at Goins Rash Cain, Inc. “But, it looks like we will have the green light at the first of next week (the week of Oct. 4) to get back to work and try to get this thing finished in the next couple of months.”
For the next phase, the city will begin bidding out the construction of the new sports complex.
The city purchased the property in 2015, after receiving a $183,000 grant from then Gov. Bill Haslam’s office and the TN Dept. of Environment and Conservation.
The city has had $1.6 million budgeted for this park since 2016. $500,000 of this actually came from a LPRF (Local Parks and Recreation Fund) state grant, which the city received in 2016, and the other $1.1 million came from local funds.
Then, in November of 2020, the city received $177,500 from the Governor’s Local Support Grant.
“We’re allowed to spend this (money) on this project because we’re extending an existing road, so that’s a blessing for this city,” Mayor Dennis Deal told the board of Mayor and Aldermen at the time. “That knocks this bid down by 54%. This has been a long time coming, so we’re really very excited about getting this done.”