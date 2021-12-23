Rogersville Middle School 7th-Grader Titus Martin scored an “unbelievable” victory earlier this month earning the 2021-22 Hawkins County Spelling Bee championship in a marathon contest.
The word Martin spelled correctly to seal his victory: Unbelievable.
Hawkins County school Spelling Bees took place in October and November, and on Dec. 2 each school’s winner participated in the Hawkins County Spelling Bee at Joseph Rogers Primary.
Hawkins County Schools Elementary Supervisor Hope Malone noted that the competition this year was much tougher than in previous years.
“Usually the Spelling Bee lasts 30 minutes and ours went an hour and 10 minutes,” Malone said. “These boys and girls did such an amazing job. Some of those words the judges had a hard time spelling.”
The words get tougher as you go, and at the end the finalists were spelling words like barometer, characteristic, privilege, extraordinary,
After more than an hour the last students standing were Titus Martin and Church Hill Middle School 7th-grader Jayden Harris.
Harris misspelled “unbelievable”, which Martin then spelled correctly to seal his championship.
Martin will compete in the Regional Spelling Bee in Knoxville this coming spring, although he date of the regional competition hasn’t been announced.
The winner of the region will compete in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. next June.
Photos of all the individual school winners can be seen in the photo gallery section of the online version of this article at ww.therogersvillereview.com
Other School Spelling Bee Winners
Bulls Gap School: 5th grader Bentley Butler, and 7th grader Steven Barnes.
Carters Valley Elementary: 4th grader Jackson Collier.
Church Hill Elementary: 4th grader Jesse Lee.
Church Hill Intermediate School: 6th grader Tommy Sadler.
Clinch School: 7th grader Sylvan Boyd.
Hawkins Elementary: 5th grader Andrew Jarnigan.
Mooresburg Elementary: 5th grader Eli Potter.
Mount Carmel Elementary: 4th grader Lily Wright.
St. Clair Elementary: 4th grader Cyrus Pearcy.
Surgoinsville Elementary: 4th grader Addison Byrd.
Surgoinsville Middle: 6th grader Nevaeh Roberts.
Hawkins County Virtual Academy: 6th grader Josiah Gregg