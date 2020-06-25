ROGERSVILLE — City Pre-School and City/County Kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year is ongoing at this time at Rogersville City School.
Please log on to www.rcschool.net and click on registration or call the school at 423-272-7651 and leave your name, child’s name, grade level and address and an enrollment packet will be mailed to you.
CITY PRE-SCHOOL: State law requires that students must be four years of age on or before August 15 of the current year in order to be enrolled in Pre-School. Students may not attend Pre-School if they turn 5 years old before August 15 of the current year. The student must be a City resident, family must meet low income guidelines, and proof of income is required.
CITY KINDERGARTEN: State law requires that students must be five years of age on or before August 15th of the current year in order to be enrolled in Kindergarten.
The following documents are needed for new students that are registering:
• Copy of birth certificate;
• Copy of child’s Social Security card;
• Current Tennessee Certificate of Health (Physical) and Immunization Record;
• Proof of Residence (utility bill or lease agreement);
• Copy of parent/guardian’s Driver’s License; and,
• Custody/Parenting Plan if applicable.
COUNTY KINDERGARTEN: Everything above applies to registration for County Kindergarten Students plus a Tuition Application will need to be filled out.
NEW CITY STUDENTS IN GRADES 1-8: You will need to provide the above listed items plus a copy of the 2019-20 School Year Report Card.
NEW COUNTY STUDENTS IN GRADES 1-8: In addition to the above listed items you will need to provide your end of the year, 2019-2020, report card, attendance information and discipline report from the school that the student was attending at the end of the this school year plus a Tuition Application.
If you need assistance or additional information please contact the school at 272-7651, leave a message and someone will return your call.
