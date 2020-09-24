The Hawkins County Board of Education voted at their August meeting to move forward with the 13.7 million worth of energy-efficiency upgrades that Trane representatives recommended after conducting a system-wide energy efficiency audit.
However, the Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee recently rejected the BOE’s request for the necessary $9.5 million bond to complete the project.
This decision came after Cumberland Securities bond adviser Chris Bessler told the committee at their Sept. 21 meeting that the county would have to raise the property tax rate by 5 cents beginning in 2021-22 to cover bond payments for the next 20 years, which will be about $640,000 annually.
“Absolutely, I am not going to vote for a 5-cent tax increase,” said Commission Chairman Rick Brewer at the committee meeting.
The issue is still on the agenda for the upcoming Sept. 28 full commission meeting, though it won’t be recommended by the budget committee. At the Commission meeting, Director of Schools Matt Hixson said he plans to present the commission with information detailing why the project is necessary.
Background
After conducting a full energy efficiency audit at all school system buildings, Trane representatives determined that roughly $13.7 million worth of work is needed.
The bulk of the project will require switching over to LED lighting system-wide and replacing the HVAC systems at both high schools.
Hixson noted that the LED project will cost roughly $2.7 million and will generate roughly $400,000 per year in savings.
By completing these energy-efficiency projects, the school system will save money on utilities and use much of these savings to pay for the project itself.
“You guys have duct board that is only supposed to last about 20 years, but you guys have had it there for 40 years,” Trane senior energy engineer Craig Washburn told the BOE. “It has holes in it, and you’re basically air conditioning above the ceiling right now.”
He suggested replacing this with metal ductwork, which he said could last between 30 to 40 years. This is opposed to the type of ductwork currently found in the building that lasts 15 to 20 years.
The project would also replace all of the rooftop units that are original to the school and all of the small, outdoor units that serve individual classrooms.
Trane guarantees the energy savings from its projects, but they cannot measure the current energy lost from the worn-out ductwork in the high schools, so they would not predict or guarantee the specific amount saved from replacing the ductwork.
In order to pay for the entire project, the BOE could borrow up to $5 million from the Tennessee Energy Efficient Schools Initiative (EESI) at an interest rate of .5%, which would be repaid through the energy savings the system will receive at the completion of the project.
The BOE was required to present a resolution to the county commission at their September meeting to ask for the $9.5 million bond issue to cover the cost of the HVAC project.
“I won’t raise taxes”
Bessler told the Budget Committee that now is actually a good time to ‘float a bond’ if there are capital outlay projects that the county will have to do anyway, as bond interest are down to approximately 2.5%.
“Interest rates are at all-time lows right now,” he added. “It’s definitely a good time to enter the market.”
Over the 20-year life of the $9.5 million bond, Bessler estimated that the county would pay around $2.67 million in interest, for a total cost of $12.17 million.
When the bond goes out for bid, however, Bessler told the committee that the actual interest rates that are submitted will likely be below estimate.
However, as aforementioned, Brewer was outspokenly against raising taxes to pay for this project. He also noted that the county is currently looking at around $800,000 to put a new roof on the county justice center.
“We wouldn’t be asking if this wasn’t necessary”
“We wouldn’t be asking for this if it wasn’t a necessary, long-term expense,” Hixson told the committee. “It’s something that we can’t afford on our own, so that’s why we are here. Even if the school system set aside $1.5 million per year, it would take over a decade to pay off, and that’s in anticipation of all the problems we’ve had over the last 40 years with these systems. This is not something we want to spend money on, but, at this point, it is a need.”
“Keep in mind, we’re approximately $83 million in debt now in this small county,” Mayor Jim Lee told the Committee. “Also, we’ve got over $4 million of capital projects that we’re in dire need of. We’re just doing things gradually, and I think this project could be done gradually, too. I think Matt’s doing a great job, but this can wait.”
“With all due respect, it (HVAC systems) is being held together with duct tape, cardboard and other things up there in the duct work” Hixson replied. “We’ll do whatever you guys want us to do, but, when the education debt service fund is borrowed from and never put back, we find ourselves in a pickle when we have these big issues come up.”
Hixson was referencing the fact that, over the past decade, the County Commission has “borrowed” about 7 cents worth of property tax revenue, or nearly $800,000 annually, from the BOE’s debt service fund in order to balance the county budget.
“That alone would have paid for the bulk of this if it had remained in the queue,” Hixson said.
“We have big issues ALL the time,” Lee replied. “Our issues don’t just come up—they’ve been there for years.”
“We’re willing to put some money toward this project, but I would like some pennies to come back into the (school) debt service so that both entities are paying for it,” Hixson said. “We can’t contribute much, but we’re willing to put our money where our mouth is because this is a very important project and much needed. I think that would be a worthwhile compromise to consider before you all vote to potentially not even take it to the commission.”
“I wish we hadn’t spent $1.25 million on turf”
Commissioner Valerie Goins noted that this bond request comes just three months after the BOE approved a $1.25 million purchase of artificial turf at both Volunteer and Cherokee High Schools. Though this purchase was eventually approved by the commission, several commissioners spoke out strongly against the purchase.
“I wish we hadn’t spent $1.25 million on turf, and I didn’t vote for it,” Goins said. “I feel like that was irresponsible. I wasn’t for it from the beginning, and I still wish we hadn’t done that. That would have gone a long way towards this HVAC project.”
“It’s public perception, too,” Lee said. “You’ve already spent $1.25 million for turf, now you’re doing this again. We’ve got to put the brakes on somewhere.”
“If [the bond] doesn’t pass today, I will go back to the board and see what we can do about coming up with money,” Hixson said. “We’re still in the process of advertising and getting donations for the turf project, which I told the Commission we would do. Until some of those are formalized, we probably could use some fund balance to pay off the turf to show the public that we’re working on it. This project (HVAC) is still well beyond our reach, even if we emptied out our reserves.”
Goins made a motion to send the bond resolution on to the full commission, but her motion died for lack of a second.
Hixson noted after the committee meeting that the system will likely still move forward with the switch to LED lighting even if the commission rejects the bond for the HVAC project.