Although it took 40 minutes of heated and sometimes emotional discussion, the Hawkins County Commission voted 18-2 Monday to give Sessions Judge Todd Ross the authority to hire his new Recovery Court coordinator two pay grades higher.
Ross started his Recover Court shortly after being elected in 2012 to give non-violent offenders with a drug problem an option to seek treatment rather than jail time. Ross’s original program coordinator, Amy Cinnamon, resigned earlier this year.
He told the commission Monday that Cinnamon was overqualified for the position, which she accepted at the current pay grade because she wanted to help people.
The proposal presented to the commission Monday sought to increase that position on the county salary scale from Level 7 (starting pay $25,580) to Level 9 (starting pay $33,830).
Under the resolution approved by the commission, Ross has the discretion to start his new coordinator as high as Step 4 on Level 7 of the salary scale ($38,033).
‘I think I can get somebody for that’
Ross noted, however, that he didn’t anticipate being able offer more than $36,000 for the position, because with benefits that would eat up most of the annual $50,000 grant he receives for the program.
“I think I can get somebody for that,” Ross said. “That’s comparable to — maybe not a Masters level therapist at Frontier Health, but it’s comparable to someone with some experience.”
Ross clarified for the commission that the Recovery Court program doesn’t cost the county any money. Aside from the state grant he receives, the program is funded by certain fines and court fees which can only be used for drug treatment programs.
“Before I started the Recovery Court any money that went into that account at the end of the year was sent to Nashville, and then sent to other counties that did have Recovery Court,” Ross said. “None of the money that’s being spent on this program has ever, or could have ever been spent in Hawkins County. I brought the grant money in, and I’m keeping the treatment fund money in the county.”
‘Like comparing apples and oranges’
The two “no” votes were cast by commissioners Charles Housewright and Charlie Thacker.
Housewright asked Ross if he felt it was right for the Recovery Court coordinator to earn more than the Veterans Services Officer. Housewright pointed out that veterans’ sacrifices were the only reason he (Ross) was standing there Monday night.
Ross said he wasn’t familiar with the requirements of VSO, and comparing his Recovery Court coordinator to the VSO was like comparing apples and oranges.
Ross told Housewright the county should pay its VSO more if he believes the salary is inadequate, but he wouldn’t be able to find a qualified Recovery Court coordinator at Level 7 on the pay scale.
‘Maybe it will just save one’
Commissioner Hannah Winegar offered an emotional endorsement of Ross’s Recovery Court program, noting that her family is “eat up with addicts”.
“This is one of the few chances they have of getting their life back on track,” Winegar said. “This is the one man who is trying. I know that you probably have a lot of failures. We fail within our own family to help our own. But maybe if we give him the discretion that he needs, let him hire somebody good at this, then maybe it will just save one.”
She added, “I know that a lot of y’all have addicts in your families. It’s everywhere. If you don’t hire a good candidate then you’re telling all those addicts they don’t matter, and they do.”
‘Making everybody safer
’
When asked about Recovery Court success stories Ross pointed out there are big successes and little successes. But one example that came to mind immediately is the assistant manager at the Hawkins County Humane Society.
“If we help one person get clean, get their kids bad, get a place to live, get a job, and contribute back to this county — somebody who has been in and out of our jail multiple times and that’s all they knew for years, and now they’re working for a facility in our county to give back to us — I think that’s amazing,” Ross said. “If she’s the only one we ever helped, it’s worth every minute that I spent, every dime that I spent, and certainly every dime that comes in through these grants.”
Commissioner Danny Alvis, who volunteers at the Humane Society, said the assistant manager has told him she would be dead if it wasn’t for Recovery Court.
Ross told the commission the resistance he was receiving for his request was “frustrating”.
Ross added, “We’re doing all these things to keep people out of our jail, to get people off of drugs in Hawkins County … and we’re getting people who are on drugs off those streets and making everybody safer, and all I’m asking is to be able to hire someone to come in and run this program.”