The Executive Committee of the First Tennessee Development District has named Mike Harrison, who previously served as State Representative serving Hawkins and Hancock counties, as the new Executive Director.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, who serves as the FTDD’s Board chairman, said Harrison’s background as an executive director, state representative, and county mayor, combined with his passion for the region will help further the mission of the FTDD to serve as Northeast Tennessee’s economic development organization.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mike back to the region in this role,” Grandy said. “He brings experience, enthusiasm, judgement and a broad network both here in Northeast Tennessee, in Nashville and beyond to the organization.”
When Harrison assumes the role on June 1, he will manage all day-to-day operations for the FTDD programs, which include economic and community development, housing, local planning, workforce development, and the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging & Disability.
“I am honored to come back home to Northeast Tennessee to serve the people of this region, and continue the great work of those who have come before me, especially my dear friend, Susan Reid,” says Harrison. “I look forwarding to continuing my efforts to strengthen the partnership between local, state and federal government, and to make Northeast Tennessee the best place to live, work, play, and raise a family.”
Harrison currently serves at the executive director of the Association of County Mayors, an affiliate of the Tennessee County Services Association.
Prior to joining the association in 2016, Harrison served as the Hancock County Executive (Mayor) from 1990 until 2002. He was elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2002 and served the 9th District until 2015.
As a member of the General Assembly, Harrison served as the Chair of the House Finance Subcommittee in addition to serving on the Finance, Ways, & Means Committee, the Health Committee, and the Joint Pensions & Insurance Committee. He attended Walters State Community College and East Tennessee State University.
Harrison succeeds Interim Executive Director Susan Reid, a long-time board member and retired executive director of the FTDD.
For questions related to this or other FTDD programs email Mark Stevans at mstevans@ftdd.org