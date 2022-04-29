A man accused of crashing a stolen truck into a tree in the Persia Community early Monday morning told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office he’d taken the truck without permission to escape from a satanic cult.
Daniel Steven Hughes, 35, 151 Stewart Hills, Rogersville, allegedly admitted to using meth prior to the incident.
HCSO Cpl. Jesse Williams initially responded to a residence on Cedar Hills Road shortly before midnight Sunday after a woman reported a man yelling, running around her property, and hitting the hood of her car.
The man was gone when Williams arrived, but upon searching the area William reportedly located a backpack between two vehicles that had Hughes’ I.D. card inside.
About 40 minutes later Williams responded to a crash on Circle Street intersection where a white Toyota Tundra had hit a tree at a residence near the Rt. 70S intersection. Williams then received a report of a suspicious man in someone’s yard on Old Persia Road, where he located Hughes.
“He stated that he had taken a truck without permission from Premier Warehouse to get away from a satanic cult, and was scared for his life,” Williams stated in his report. “I did not see anybody else in the area where Daniel was located, and he told me that he ‘hit a line of meth earlier’.”
A computer check revealed that Hughes’ driver’s license was suspended for leaving the scene of an accident in Hamblen County. William said Hughes was sweaty, very jumpy, and kept looking around behind himself.
He was charged with theft over $20,000, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage driving on a suspended license, criminal trespassing and public intoxication. He was arraigned Monday in Sessions Curt and as of Wednesday remained held in the Hawkins County Jail.