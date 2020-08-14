A poisonous snake recently wounded an acquaintance of mine. She had to step on it just right for the fangs to penetrate her foot, because the snake was dead. As her foot swelled, she realized that dead snakes can still be harmful. That’s true of Satan! In the form of a snake, he deceived Eve and caused her to doubt God. And he’s been deceiving mankind ever since. Although Jesus Christ has already conquered sin and crushed Satan’s goal, the snake is still creating havoc. The devil is defeated but still deadly.
America’s current events would seem unlikely a year ago, yet, here we are with violent groups purporting Marxist aims and creating riots, certain mayors allowing their cities to burn and be destroyed, and governors persecuting Christians by banning church attendance and home bible studies while other large venues remain open. Criminals have been released from jails and police are being assaulted and defunded. Politicians are scheming and overtly lying. Employees are being fired for not calling a transgender person the preferred adjective. The Supreme Court ruled that sexual feelings take precedence over the First Amendment. And many progressive politicians and professors want the U.S. Constitution to be replaced with socialism/communism, indirectly banning Christianity.
As many wise people have said: America has a heart problem. It’s not a gun problem or police brutality or systemic racial problem; it’s a heart problem. Behind every violent and hateful person is a heart issue. This country has pushed God out of schools and promoted immoral behavior with an intolerance to biblical values. Most people don’t fear God and many discriminate against those who do.
CBN published an article about The Satanic Temple (TST) actively going after America’s evangelicals and the nation’s administration, specifically Mike Pence. Since 2012, this group has grown exponentially, and has launched campaigns to challenge any Christian influence in the political sphere.
TST brought lawsuits to remove Ten Commandments monuments, but erected a statue of their occult deity Baphomet in Arkansas. They’ve started Satan clubs in schools where an evangelical presence already exists. Their goal is to infiltrate churches and other Christian organizations to sabotage them. Former Satanist John Ramirez told CBN that satanic power is very real and Christians should not underestimate the power of prayer to fight against spiritual forces. He wants Christians alerted to defensive and offensive spiritual warfare, and to keep the devil in his place.
We tend to forget that most of this world’s conflict is a spiritual war. It’s easily seen in our own nation where good is called “evil” and evil is considered “good.” As recently observed in our country, common sense is no longer common.
Paul was aware of the devil’s schemes and revealed how to fight them. “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand” (Ephesians 6:12-13). Paul concluded with describing the armor of God and the directive to pray in the Spirit. He reminded his readers that the battle is spiritual and must be fought in God’s strength while we pray and depend on Him.
Are you continually praying for your country and its lawmakers? Some California churches made the choice of obeying God over man-made rules, and they met together for worship despite their ban. Your right to worship is no longer safe.
If Christians don’t take a stand, the opposition will dominate. We must not only kneel before God and pray fervently for our nation, we must unite. Even the radical thugs know there is strength in numbers. Don’t be silent; speak out against evil! Monetarily support Christian organizations that fight for truth and justice, like Judicial Watch, ACLJ, AFA, ADF, and Family Research Council. Having significant consequences, vote with a biblical mindset. Let’s put our faith into action because Satan will be spewing poison until Jesus comes again.