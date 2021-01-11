"Give me the farm or I will destroy the house:" Hawkins man arrested after threatening parents

A 27-year-old Rogersville man was arrested on Jan. 7 after he allegedly shot a gun several times within his parents' house and threatened to "destroy the house" if his parents didn't "give him the farm."
Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, Hawkins Co. Sheriff's Deputy Michael Allen was dispatched to a home on Carters Valley Road in Rogersville after a report of a possible domestic assault and shooting.
When Allen arrived, he spoke with complainant Debbie Davidson who was "running from the garage area to my cruiser," Allen reported.
"She told me that her son William [Davidson] had been drinking and gotten mad at her over calling his work partner to come get a work truck from him," Allen said in his report.
The argument then turned physical when William kicked a hole through a wall.
Debbie told Allen that it was then he got a shogun out of the gun safe and loaded it.
"He then told them that he was going to shoot up the house," Allen reported. "[Debbie] then said that, as she ran out the door towards the garage, she heard two shots come from inside the house and that her husband was still in the house with him (William)."
Allen then spoke with Junior Davidson, Debbie Davidson's husband, who was walking from behind the house to the driveway.
"He told me that his son had shot the gun into the kitchen twice and was screaming at him to give him the farm or he would destroy the house," Allen reported.
When Allen searched the house, he discovered that William had run out of the basement door prior to deputies' arrival.
Other deputies who arrived on the scene found William hiding in the attic of abandoned house across the street. He was then arrested without incident.
William Davidson was charged with two counts of Aggravated Domestic Assault and one count of Vandalism. Aggravated assault is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years.