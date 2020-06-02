ROGERSVILLE — Officers who received information of a possible “marijuana grow” at a residence on Hwy. 66 North found more than just a live “pot” plant.
A report filed by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Detective Gary Lawson said that on May 26, 2020, he was notified by Dep. Michael Allen and Dep. Hunter Newton of a cannabis “grow” at the address, in the 6500 block of Hwy. 66 North.
“Prior to my arrival, Deputy Allen had to leave the scene to answer a priority call,” Lawson wrote.
Upon arrival, he met with Deputy Newton who handed him a signed “consent to search” form.
The homeowner, Carl Richard Brooks, Jr., 64, admitted to officers that he had one marijuana plant growing in his back yard and that he smokes the marijuana,” the report states.
The “pot” plant was taken into custody and Brooks was cited for possession of marijuana.
But that was only the beginning of Brooks’ legal woes.
About 30 minutes later, Lawson’s report states, Deputy Allen contacted him and said that he had observed in Brooks’ bedroom about one pound of marijauna in a plastic container and several firearms.
Allen and Lawson returned to the residence at which time Brooks told them that he gave the marijuana in the container to a man he called “John” to “get rid of” after officers left the residence.
Upon making contact with Brooks, he had a Taurus 9mm pistol with five rounds of ammunition on his right hip.
The man gave verbal consent for another search, during which officers recovered two bags containing a total of 109 grams (field weight) of green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, two glass pipes and one metal pipe used to ingest illegal substances, one Stevens 20-ga. shotgun, one sawed-off shotgun with a 12.5 inch barrel and altered stock.
Brooks was untimately charged with:
• Possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale;
• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Maintaining a dwelling where drugs are; and,
• Possession of a prohibited weapon.
He was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where a May 27, 2020 arraignement date was set for Sessions Court.
