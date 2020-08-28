Hancock Co. Lady Indians Volleyball Schedule
Sept. 1 - Happy Valley - Away - 5 p.m. - JV, V
Sept. 3 - All Saints - Away - 5p.m. - M
Sept. 8 - North Greene - Home (Pink Out game) - 5 p.m. - JV, V
Sept. 10 - Sullivan North - Home - 5 p.m. - V
Sept. 15 - South Greene - Away - 5 p.m. - JV, V
Sept. 17 - Happy Valley - Home - 5 p.m. - JV, V
Sept. 21 - All Saints - Home - 5 p.m. - M
Sept. 22 - Rutledge Middle - Home - 5 p.m. - M
Sept. 24 - North Greene - Away - 5 p.m. - JV, V
Sept. 25 - Tri Cities - Home - 4:30 p.m. - JV, V
Sept. 29 - Sullivan North - Away - 5 p.m. - V
Oct. 1 - South Greene - Home (Senior Night) - 5 p.m. - JV, V
Oct. 5-6 - District Tournament - South Greene - Time & Teams TBA
(KEY: - denotes conference game; M denotes Middle School Game; JV denotes Jr. Varsity game; V denotes Varsity game.)