The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will begin a Commodity Distribution March 15 at the Persia Baptist Church at 141 Old Highway 66 in Rogersville.
Items will be distributed through a drive-thru option on a first come, first served basis, to income eligible households until all commodities are gone.
This will provide for the safety of recipients as well as the volunteers and staff. Recipients must be residents of Tennessee. This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
Commodity cards will no longer be needed, but we strongly encourage each recipient to complete an application the week prior to the date of your distribution.
This will reduce your wait time during the distribution. However, staff will be available on site during the Distribution if you wish to complete an application the day of the event. If someone is picking up your commodities they must be authorized on your application; limits to pickup are 10 orders.
The distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will end at noon or earlier if food is no longer available.
Misrepresentation of need, or sale or exchange of USDA commodities is prohibited and could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both. USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program is available to all eligible recipients regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability.