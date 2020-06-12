ROGERSVILLE — Recently some Hawkins County 4-H members competed in a Virtual 4-H Clover Bowl Contest.
This contest is normally done in a quiz bowl format where four members on a team are seated at a table with each member having a handheld buzzer to ‘buzz in’ with the correct answer while the opposing team is seated across from them with the same format.
4-Hers are given around 900 study questions (which are based upon the State Curriculum) in the fields of 4-H, Tennessee, Agriculture, Life Skills, Government, and Science to study several months in advance.
However, this year things were a little different. The contest was originally cancelled due to Covid-19 but around May 1, a new plan was put into motion. A Virtual (on-line) Contest was put into motion.
Hawkins County team members started studying and preparing to compete on-line via Zoom. This year Hawkins County had a fourth-grade team (Carrie Ruth Lawson, Lottie Baugh, Hannah Christian, and Caroline Hicks) and a fifth-grade team (Eli Boyd, Will Phillips, Porter Owen, and Nathaniel Cope). These participants had to have internet access on a computer or tablet as well as another device to use as a buzzer. Participants were able to log-in to the program and see and talk to each other on the computer. They were asked several questions in a seeding round to determine their bracket position for the contest.
The fifth-grade team did very well in the seeding round and went into the contest in third place, however they were beaten by the Blount County 4-H team to end their play.
The fourth grade team were in eighth place after the seeding round. They were able to win their first round against Campbell County but lost in the next round to McMinn County (which went on to be the Regional Winner).
These 4-Hers and their parents had to put a lot of time and effort in to preparing and conducting this event due to rules and regulations set forth due to Covid-19.
Congratulations, 4-Hers!
