A Blountville man was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated criminal trespassing after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and stated she was coming with him.
Sunday night shorty after midnight Mount Carmel Police Department Office Officer Cody Bussell responded to a residence on Hammond Avenue on a report that Cargus Lee Worley was attempting to break the door down to the residence.
When Bussell arrived he reportedly observed Worley, 51, 253 Hawley Road, Blountville, coming out of the residence yelling at the victim.
According to Bussell’s report, the victim stated that Worley broke through the glass door then came inside the residence and broke through her bedroom door, stating she was coming with him and that he still loves her.
The victim stated they had been broken up for about two months and that Worley did not live at the residence and had been advised not to be around her or the residence.
“I observed broken glass on the floor and the bedroom door busted inwards,” Bussell said. “(The victim) stated she was in fear of her life when Mr. Worley came into the residence and attempted to grab her.”
Bussell advised the victim of her domestic violence rights and was advised to seek an order of protection through the court.
Worley was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated criminal trespass, and as of Wednesday afternoon remained held n the Hawkins County Jail.