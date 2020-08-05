Mount Carmel BMA considers reducing mayoral term from four to two years

At their July 23 meeting, members of the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman discussed possibly reducing the town’s mayoral term from four to two years.
Though this topic had been discussed by the BMA months before former Mount Carmel Mayor Chris Jones’ recent ouster and resignation, Alderman Steven McLain cited Jones’ arrests and slew of legal problems as a reason to consider a term limit.
Readers may remember that Jones and Alderman Carl Wolfe resigned on Thursday, June 11—just one day after City Attorney John Pevy filed a writ of ouster in Hawkins Co. Circuit Court.
Pevy, who is both the city’s attorney and ethic’s officer, alleged within his writ of ouster and suspension that Jones and Wolfe “conspired” to create an unlawful eviction notice using the town’s official seal.
Though Wolfe won’t be charged for the incident, Jones was arrested on July 30 after he was served with a sealed Hawkins County grand jury indictment for one count of felony official misconduct as a result of this incident.
“With our last Mayor, we had our hands tied”
“With our last mayor, we were kind-of hands tied and couldn’t do anything,” McLain told the board. “If we ever got in another situation like we did in the last two, three, four years, it could be resolved if we did have a two-year term limit on the mayor.”
Former Mayor Jones also has a charge of theft over $250,000 stemming from allegations that Jones stole more than $300,000 from his elderly grandmother’s estate in West Virginia prior to her death in 2016.
Jones was elected in 2016 to serve until 2020, but this issue came to light prior to the 2018 city election.
He was arrested for this charge in February of 2020, but, once released, continued to perform mayoral duties. Jones was then arrested two other times before he was ousted.
McLain suggested making changes to the mayor’s term within the town’s charter.
“We could have really fixed something two years ago,” McLain said. “Two years ago, if this were in place, he (Jones) would have had to run and get reelected. (Assuming Jones lost the race), this town wouldn’t have gotten drug through the mud for 16 months. I feel like, if you have a mayor who is in-seat and is doing a good job, they will have no trouble getting reelected.”
Pros and cons
McClain also added, “I’m not throwing this (idea) out there because anybody’s running who I don’t trust to do it, or anything like that.”
“I’m not for it or against it, but this idea also gives a chance for other members of the board to run without losing their seat,” Mayor Jennifer Williams added. “The way it is now, those (aldermen) who run, lose, and do not become mayor, they would lose their seat on the board.”
“One thing I pointed out when I first brought this up, was that, since we would be having an election then anyway, there would be no addition cost to the city,” Alderman Garret White added.
“The only thing I could see as a drawback is being able to accomplish a lot in two years the way government moves, which is very slow,” Williams added.
There are currently four people who have qualified to be on the Nov. 3 ballot for the Mayor’s seat in Mount Carmel: Williams, Vice Mayor Pat Stilwell, John Keith Gibson and Tina Carico, who ran unsuccessfully for Mayor in 2016.
There are also three alderman seats up for election this year. The deadline to qualify for candidacy is Aug. 20.
Seeking legal advice
McClain noted that making this change would require a two-thirds majority vote at two different BMA meetings.
City Manager Mike Housewright contacted the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) for further information on making this change.
MTAS is currently researching whether or not the BMA has the authority to change only the mayor’s term limit to two years, or if that change would have to be made for the entire seven-member board.
“I’ve researched the charter and found no language to suggest that the board can change mayor’s term independent of board,” Housewright said in published reports. “They can change for entire board from four- to two-year staggered or non-staggered term. I placed a call to MTAS. They’re looking at it, and we should have an answer in a day or two.”
MTAS management consultant Pat Hardy is expected to attend the next Mount Carmel BMA meeting to discuss the term limit laws and pros and cons of four-year terms versus two-year terms.
The BMA also plans to discuss and research the issue further at their next board workshop.