On Monday, Sullivan County Deputy Evan Wade was released from the hospital, according to a Sullivan County Sheriff's Office report.
The SCSO reported that Wade is expected to make a full recovery.
In the early morning hours of Jan. 21 Deputy Wade was shot while attempting to take a wanted man into custody on Riley Hollow Road in Bluff City.
The SCSO stated in its press release, "This is an example of the danger officers are faced with every day. We are thankful that Deputy Wade is recuperating, and we look forward to having him back to work soon."
Fired a shot through the door
Alan Coulter, 54, of Bristol, Tenn., was charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses following Friday’s shooting in Sullivan County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said deputies attempted a traffic stop on Jan. 21 about 1 a.m. because the driver had outstanding arrest warrants
Coulter drove a short distance, stopped and then ran into an outbuilding, the TBI said in a statement. As deputies approached, Coulter allegedly fired a shot through the door, striking one deputy, according to the statement.
The deputy was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center with serious injuries, officials said.
After the deputy was shot, Coulter barricaded himself inside the building, the TBI said. Over the next few hours, authorities exchanged fire with Coulter while attempting to negotiate a surrender, the statement said.
Coulter was taken into custody about 9:30 a.m. Friday and was not injured during the standoff, the bureau said.
TBI: Alan Coulter died Thursday morning
On Jan. 24 shortly before 7 p.m. SCSO officers were summoned by inmates to a cell that contained 3 inmates. Upon entering the cell, officers discovered that Coulter was unresponsive in a corner of the cell.
Officers immediately called for medical assistance and lifesaving measures began. EMS arrived and transported the inmate to a medical facility for treatment.
The TBI reported that Coulter died Thursday morning and his body was sent for an autopsy. The TBI said the incident remains under investigation.