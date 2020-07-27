KNOXVILLE — Thelma "Price" Raines, age 83, of Knoxville, passed away on July 23, 2020, at her residence.
Thelma was born to Clay and Lilly Price on November 16, 1936. She attended school at Rogersville High School. Thelma worked at Shell Oil Company for many years and retired from TVA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Raines; parents, Clay and Lilly Price; sister, Imogene Ringley; brothers, Herbert Price Sr., and Kelsie Frank Price.
She is survived by her nephews; Craig Price and Herbert Price, Jr.; nieces, Debbie Saylor and Elsie Ferrell; great-nephews; Kelsie Price, Joshua Price, Jonah Price, Austin Price, Amos Rogan; great nieces, Christy Price, Lacey Price Evans, and Porsha Price; and several great-great nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Graveside services followed in Highland Cemetery with Craig Price officiating.
