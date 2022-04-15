Health care jobs are expected to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says, and that’s much faster than the growth rate for other professions.
The projected growth comes from an aging U.S. population and a greater demand for health care services.
Here are some health care occupations that are beating the average growth rate, according to the BLS.
Nurse Practitioners
The projected growth rate for nurse practitioners is an astronomical 52%. Nurse practitioners are advanced practice registered nurses that are trained to assess patient needs, order and interpret diagnostic and lab tests, diagnose disease, and formulate and prescribe treatment plans. They typically have more training and certifications than your average registered nurse, but less so than a doctor.
Occupational Therapy Assistants
Occupational therapy assistants and aides help patients develop, recover and improve as well as maintain the skills needed for daily life. The growth rate for this field is 34%, much faster than average.
Athletic Trainers
These specialized medical professionals prevent, diagnose and treat muscle and bone injuries and illnesses, usually sustained during sports. Many of them work in educational settings, such as at colleges and universities, but some are also employed in fitness centers or for professional sports teams. The growth rate for this job is 23%.
Genetic Counselors
This is another advanced field — typically requiring at least a master’s degree, that has huge projected growth rate of 26%.
Genetic counselors asses individual or family risk for a variety of inherited conditions and work in university medical centers, hospitals, labs and more.
Orthotists and Prosthetists
These specialists design and fabricate medical supportive devices and ensure their proper fit. You’ll need both a master’s degree and certification.