After a series of disappointing setbacks in the summer of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawkins County children will be able to enjoy Church Hill’s new splash pad this summer.
Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal announced at the town’s March 16 Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting that the new splash pad’s grand opening ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30. The following day will be the splash pad’s first day open to the public.
As was traditional before the COVID-10 pandemic, the city pool is set to open on Memorial Day weekend.
The newly constructed splash pad is part of Church Hill’s A.S. Derrick Park, which is located on Ordinance Drive, just behind Food City. The splash pad cost $260,000 and was part of the town’s recent $500,000 upgrades to Derrick Park.
After construction delays caused by COVID-19 shutdowns, the splash pad was officially completed in July of last year, and an official grand opening was set for August. As COVID-19 cases continued to rise, the town eventually cancelled the grand opening.
May 1 of this year will be the first time the new splash pad will have been open to the public.
Church Hill’s city pool, which is located at 424 Lane Street, also remained closed for the entire summer of 2020 due to COVID-19 cases. Deal told the board at the time that 2020 was the first year in his memory that the city pool wasn’t open.
Deal initially suggested that both the pool and splash pad should open for the season on Memorial Day weekend. However, Alderman Keith Gibson, who is a member of the Park Committee that planned much of the park upgrades, asked if the splash pad could open earlier than the pool.
After some thought, Deal told the board, “If weather permits, we would really like to open [the splash pad] about a month before the pool. We’re bogged down cleaning that pool up and getting it ready to open.”
He added, “I don’t think it will take very long (to get the splash pad ready to open), since it’s been winterized, but it would work better for the city and the public works because we’ve got to spend a lot of man hours to get the pool open.”
New mulch, park equipment
The board also accepted the low bid of $6,994 from Bliss Products for the engineered wood fiber to be put down under the new playground equipment at Derrick Park.
The board also received a bid of $10,650 from Mulch Outfitters and $7,457 from Outdoor Recreation. Back in February, the board rejected a lone bid of $10, 750 from Mulch Outfitters and advertised for bids again.
City Recorder Josh Russell noted that it would take “a couple weeks” before the engineered fiber would be delivered. City employees will then install it.
“We’ve got to get this mulch in place because these kids are already playing on the equipment,” Deal said.
In addition to the splash pad and the new playground equipment, the aforementioned $500,000 for park improvements will fund two new picnic shelters, an amphitheater and additional parking spaces. The city also recently purchased an adjoining piece of property from the city’s VFW that will be used to expand the west side of the park and create ball fields.
Back in October, the board announced that the town had also received an anonymous donation of $2,500 that the donor asked to be used towards installing a flagpole in Derrick Park.
Deal noted that the flagpole should be installed and functioning by the time the splash pad opens on April 30, but the new picnic shelters may take a few more weeks before they are installed.
Splash pad possibly available for rentals
“I’ve been asked this question about people being able to rent it (the splash pad) for birthday parties,” Gibson added. “We talked about that last year, but we didn’t make a decision because of COVID and it not opening. That is something people have been expressing an interest in.”
Deal noted that it would be difficult to manage splash pad rentals the same way the city has traditionally done with the city pool. The pool is fenced in and has staff members who oversee it. The splash pad is not manned by staff members and is not fenced in.
“I know, with the pool, we close it down, and I guess we could use the scenario of the pool,” Deal told the board. “I don’t know how, with the open area, if somebody came and got on it…we’ve got staff over the pool but we won’t over at the splash pad. If I was standing there and someone was renting it (the splash pad), and a kid got on it, there’s no way I would go tell the kid to get off. That kid’s dad probably paid taxes to put it there too. I don’t know how you do that.”
Deal suggested the board discuss the matter in depth at their April workshop.