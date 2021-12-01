Howdy Readers. How are y’all today? Are you enjoying your day? I know that I am. I have been running errands all over my gorgeous town, chit chatting away with anyone that likes to talk like I do.
This town is pretty uptown. There are a lot of monied and highly educated people; famous authors for one thing. Generally writing about subjects that would dull a snail, like the history of breadmaking in certain regions of the South and the affect that it had on seventeenth century culture. All quite intellectually written, but enough to put one to sleep. I’m talking deep REM sleep.
When I first moved here, I was somewhat intimidated, I don’t know why, I am a successful writer in my own right. And I was born and partially raised in a very intellectual and cultured part of Connecticut. But I soon recovered from being intimidated, do you know why?
Because it’s simply taking too much effort to care what people think. Oh, and I am not interested in investing my time trying to fit into social circles with where I would probably have to use the dinner table manners that my prep school grandmother required us to use.
I just want to, as a close friend of mine, Miss Harlene always says, “Be free to be me.” And that is sort of my moto. It is going into winter and it is getting cold. So, I wear my red, white and brown sock monkey hat to town. A lot. And I have matching gloves. Sometimes I make one sock monkey talk to the other. I usually make them argue. It’s great fun.
Yesterday as I was driving through town a man in a highly expensive Lexus tried to turn almost directly in front of me. I glared at him over the audacity. At first, he was giving me a disdainful look, but then he spied my monkey hat. He stared and stared.
A few minutes later at the CVS drive through the lady giving me my prescription told me she LOVED my hat. She obviously has exquisite taste. I told her about my run in with Mr. Lexus and how shocked he was. I told her they probably don’t wear sock monkey hats in his social circle. She said, “Well they’re missing Out!” I think so too.
So, you see I wear what I please thank-you ma’am! And I ain’t a bit ashamed! Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.