Chelsea Bradley, an early graduate of Volunteer High School as of December 2021, got a head start on a bright future as a professional welder thanks to dual enrollment coursework completed at TCAT-Morristown (Phipps Bend Campus) while she was still in high school.
Specifically, Bradley knocked out the equivalent of about a month and a half of coursework before she left Volunteer, setting her up to graduate as a certified welder as soon as September.
That is encouraging since welders are in high demand in the current labor market, both locally and nationally. Bradley says she plans to work locally for at least a short while to gain some on-the-job experience that will likely be needed to land the job she really wants — a welding job out of state, perhaps a “six months on, six months off” sort of gig, in her own words.
Why out of state? Easy, there is big money to be made working out of state. Although Tennessee’s labor market is strong and growing stronger compared to other states in the region, there are still other areas of the country where skilled workers are bringing in significantly more take home pay, a fact Bradley is keenly aware of.
But why welding, what makes a teenage girl decide to pursue a career in a field dominated by males? Here again, Bradley would say “money,” but there is more to it than just that. First, there is the fact that Bradley simply enjoys the work. Welding was the career field that caught Bradley’s interest while taking career exploration classes in Career and Technical Education (CTE).
Those same courses are also where Bradley learned just how lucrative welding careers can be, and the current demand within the labor market. Secondly, she has a clear aptitude for welding. Charles Johnson, TCAT-Morristown, Phipps Bend Campus Coordinator, praised Bradley’s success and ability to master the skills required to complete her certification at TCAT.
Career exploration isn’t the only CTE courses Bradley completed in high school, far from it to be exact. She got her start in CTE as a student at Cherokee High School taking Agriculture Mechanics and Automotive Maintenance classes before transferring to Volunteer.
At Volunteer she went on to take Principles of Manufacturing, Industrial Maintenance, and Welding courses. CTE classes were a welcome change of pace from the standard academic coursework for Bradley. She enjoyed the hands-on nature of CTE coursework, and exclaimed, “the CTE teachers were just the best!” I am clearly biased, but I would have to agree with Ms. Bradley, Hawkins County CTE teachers are phenomenal.
You might recall a column a few weeks back about another female welding student, Cortney Nichols. You might also recall the column about Cooper Bolden, who completed nursing education coursework in high school and is currently pursuing a degree in medical administration. If you did not see those, please look them up, Cortney and Cooper’s stories are encouraging, exciting, and worth reading.
Furthermore, though, if you did not read those, you likely missed the discussion and explanation of the term “non-traditional student.” In short, that simply means a student is enrolled in a course aligned with a career traditionally dominated by the opposite sex. For example, females are classified as non-traditional students in welding classes, whereas males would be classified as non-traditional students in nursing courses.
I said a few weeks back that we need to be working wholeheartedly to erase these notions of “non-traditional students.” Instead we need to be focused on helping all students find the career path that best suits their interests and abilities.
This is why career exploration is so important and is a cornerstone of our strategy to achieve the vision of CTE in Hawkins County. You can read more about career exploration and all that term encompases next week. For now, though, let’s get back to Chelsea Bradley.
Bradley does not give much thought to being classified as a “non-traditional” welding student. I asked Chelsea what her parents thought of her decision to pursue a career in welding, to which she replied, “My parents are both very supportive. I think my dad may have been a little timid at first, being as it is a male dominated profession, but I came home one day and showed him pictures of some of my welds and he told me they ‘were as good as any he had ever seen.’”
She went on to say, “My mom is excited for me and for the opportunities this will lead to — she supports the decision %110!” I asked Chelsea very directly if being a “non-traditional student” was anything to worry with or make a fuss over, to which she replied, “Absolutely not! I don’t think there is any reason a female who wants to learn the skills can’t have a successful career as a welder.”
Chelsea Bradley, Cortney Nichols, and Cooper Bolden are all shining examples of the progress being made toward erasing the notion that certain careers are for men and others are for women. That is simply not true in 2022. These young people all have a bright future ahead, and I am sure they will all achieve tremendous success.
In each case they are laser focused on their goals, they are all dedicated and exhibit a model of strong work ethic, they are all thinking a few steps ahead of where they are currently and have a plan to arrive where they want to be. One thing is certain, when it comes time for each of them to sit across the table from an industry professional in an interview, they will all stand out.
More importantly, though, I have no reservation in predicting that all three of these young people will be exemplary employees wherever they wind up working. I would be willing to bet every penny to my name on it!