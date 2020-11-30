Christmas for the Children has been gearing up for the last couple of months to celebrate its 30th season serving children as the county-wide Christmas program. In 2019, Christmas for the Children (CFTC) served 1,250 children and their families, through providing 38 separate Christmas parties.
Jennifer Kinsler is the program director, who pretty much single-handedly interviews most of these families, solicits churches, clubs, businesses, and industries to take names and sponsor parties.
“We are not going to miss a beat this Christmas, but in the wake of COVID, we will modify the way gifts are distributed to children this year,” Kinsler said.
Usually a church takes names and plans a party. Every family is invited to a good meal, some entertaining program is given with a variety of clowns, Christian magicians, puppets or plays done by area church youth. After the meal and program, names are called and wrapped gifts in black plastic trash bags are given to parents to take home and place under the tree for Christmas morning.
Each child also receives a loaded backpack of items that came from Carrollton Baptist Association in Carrollton, Ga that they can open that night. It is loaded with school supplies, but also clothing items, gift items and snacks. It is estimated that the value of each child’s gifts including the backpack exceeds $150.
“So, you see, it’s a pretty big program that has evolved over the years,” Kinsler said.
“Our challenge used to be, how to handle the several hundred names still on the list after local groups take their names. As mission teams would come in the summer to do home repairs,” Kinsler added. “Several felt inclined to come back and help at Christmas. Last year we had 10 teams come in to help, but most are canceling this year. It gives an opportunity for local youth groups that might be interested in either wrapping gifts or coming to a drive by Christmas distribution. If any group would like to help, call me and I might be able to put you to work.”
Kinsler’s CFTC number is 500-1019.
Parties begin this first week of December and go through the week before Christmas. Most are modified this year to simply let families drive by a location and pick up gifts instead of being required to attend a party as is the long-standing custom.
While it is hoped life will get back to normal by this time, next year, the purpose of the program is to ensure every child that might miss Christmas due to family hardships will receive a good Christmas and CFTC will accomplish that goal again this year.
Kinsler ended the interview by saying, CFTC takes the cooperation of our entire community and we want to thank every group that takes names, and every volunteer that helps shop, and wrap to insure we can complete our mission each year.
Thank you again.