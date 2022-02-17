File this latest Hawkins County Mayor election development under, “I bet you didn’t see that coming.”
On Wednesday, the day before the filing deadline, longtime administrative assistant to the Hawkins County mayor and purchasing coordinator Martha Wallace picked up a petition seeking the Republican nomination for County Mayor.
She filed her completed petition the same day and qualified to be on the May 3 primary ballot.
Wallace became the seventh Republican candidate shortly before the Election Office closed for the day Wednesday evening.
It’s her first attempt at elected office, but of all the candidates on the ballot, none have spent as much time working in county government of doing county mayor business than Wallace.
She started working in the mayor’s office as a secretary and receptionist in 1990 and was later given the title of administrative assistant to the mayor. Eventually she took on the duties of purchasing, and retired from full time duties in 2020. She was subsequently hired back to work part time in purchasing in the Mayor’s office, which is the position she currently holds.
The other Republican Mayor candidates who have qualified for the May 3 primary include (in alphabetical order):
Mark DeWitte who is a county commissioner and Rogersville alderman who currently chairs the Ad Hoc Committee which is making recommendations on how to spend the county’s $11.1 million in federal COVID stimulus funding.
Mike Herrell who is completing his second term on the County Commission having served on several committees including as Budget Committee and Safety Committee chairman.
Keith Gibson who is a county commissioner and Church Hill alderman who served as the Redistricting Committee chairman and is also chairman of the Education Committee.
Kelly Markham who is a Rogersville businessman and martial arts instructor who has run for county mayor in the past.
Kenneth William Stapleton who is a former firefighter seeking the mayor’s office for the first time.
Stacy Vaughan who is former longtime commissioner who previously chaired the Budget Committee, as well as a veteran sheriffs deputy, and a former Stanley Valley VFD fire chief who currently serves on that VFD’s board of directors.
Final qualified candidates for May 3 primary
The following is the final list of potential May 3 primary candidates who had qualified as of the filing deadline Thursday, Feb. 17 at noon. Candidates are Republicans unless otherwise noted.
County Offices
County Mayor: Mike Herrell, Kelly Markham, Keith Gibson, Stacy Vaughan, Mark DeWitte, Kenneth William Stapleton, and David Bailey (I).
Property Assessor: Chuck Smith and Michael S. Gillespie.
Sheriff: Ronnie Lawson.
Clerk of Courts: Randy Collier.
County Clerk: Nancy Davis.
Juvenile Judge: Daniel Boyd.
Sessions Judge: J. Todd Ross.
Register of Deeds: Judy Kirkpatrick, Ronald W. Light Jr., and Mark Hale.
Trustee: Jim Shanks.
Road Superintendent: Danny Jones, Joe Parrott, and Curt Taylor.
County Commission
District 1: Syble Vaughan-Trent, John Keith Gibson and Melinda Fleishour (I).
District 2: George D. Salaita (D), Tom Kern and Jeff Barrett.
District 3: Danny Alvis, William T. Tower III and Charles Thacker.
District 4: Chad Britton, Phillip Wilcox, Joshua Gilliam, and Warren C. Bishop.
District 5: Glenda Davis, Jason Roach, and Mark Linkous.
District 6: Larry Clonce, Rick Brewer, Austin Ray Bradley, and Nancy Barker.
District 7: Ketron Bailey, Wyatt Watson, Josh Mowell, Robert “Robbie” A. Palmer II, Joey Maddox, and Pete Otis Lipe.
Third Judicial District
Chancellor: Doug Jenkins.
Circuit Judge Part I: Alex Pearson.
Circuit Judge Part II: William Phillips, Bradley Mercer and Crystal Goan Jessee.
Circuit Judge Part III: Beth Boniface.
Criminal Court Judge: John F. Dugger Jr.
Attorney General: Dan E. Armstrong.
Public Defender: Todd Estep and DeAnna Snyder.
County School Board
District 3: Kathy Cradic.
District 4: Tecky Hicks (I), Monique Whorton, and Hannah Winegar.
District 6: Travis Charles is qualified, Debbie Shedden picked up a petition.
District 7: Judy Trent (D) and Alina Gorlova.
Constables
District 1: Bill Creasy and Ryan D. Christian.
District 2: Freddie Castle.
District 3: Frank Vaughan and Bryan D. Carter.
District 4: Mark Cook.
District 5: Charlie Gibson.
District 6: Wayne Cunningham and Johnny Lee Drinnon.
District 7: Tony Robinson.
Election schedule
The write-in candidate deadline for all offices is March 14.
The voter registration deadline to be eligible to vote in the May 3 primary is April 4. Mail-in submissions must be postmarked by this date.
Early voting for the May 3 primary will be held April 13 through April 28, with the exception of April 15 when the Election Commission will be closed for Good Friday. Specific dates, times and locations for early voting will be announced later.