Spending his days examining maps and evaluating a wealth of data, Dr. Andrew Joyner compiles reports on everything from rainfall data to variations in temperature.
From PBS to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the work of Joyner – the state of Tennessee’s official climatologist – and his staff is increasingly appearing in influential publications across the United States.
It means East Tennessee State University is playing an outsized role in climate research.
“Andrew Joyner and Wil Tollefson persistently coordinate with various partners across the state, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Weather Service, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, University of Tennessee-Institute of Agriculture, University of Tennessee-Knoxville, University of Memphis and Vanderbilt University. It is noteworthy that despite the presence of the partner agencies, we have the climatologist for the entire state of Tennessee right here at ETSU,” said Dr. Nandi Arpita, chair of the ETSU Department of Geosciences. “Having the Tennessee Climate Office here is a point of great pride for our university.”
Joyner and Assistant State Climatologist Wil Tollefson are making the most of the opportunity. Housed in Ross Hall on the main campus of ETSU, the office’s list of recognitions is growing.
PBS quoted Joyner in an article earlier this year about the U.S. enduring the second highest number of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters on record in 2021. Joyner and Tollefson were contributing authors in a national report about historical and future climate trends in Tennessee for the 21st century. Their involvement ensured that the new state record 24-hour rainfall event in August 2021 was included, which is critical for planning efforts over the next decade. A forthcoming journal article that aims to be the most comprehensive description of the February 2021 record-breaking cold snap includes work from Joyner and Tollefson.
The accolades are more impressive given that the climate office has only officially existed for about a year. The American Association of State Climatologists didn’t formally recognize the Tennessee Climate Office at ETSU until 2021. Virtually all other states had such an office by that point – Tennessee and Massachusetts were the exceptions.
Joyner, Tollefson and the office’s graduate student, Dalton Van Stratten, regularly send recommendations to a range of agencies, including officials with the US Drought Monitor and National Weather Service. They field calls from state officials, and they speak to groups throughout the Volunteer State. In December 2021, the group presented to all the Agriculture Extension agents in East Tennessee. They plan to provide additional presentations to Extension agents in other parts of the state later this year.
The office is now a member of Tennessee’s State Mitigation Planning Committee, an important group that receives federal funds intended to help reduce the effects of disasters. By the summer, Joyner said, the office will likely be official members of the Southeast Drought Early Warning System, a notable accomplishment that means ETSU will be included in national conversations about droughts and floods.
“This has been an incredible service and research opportunity for ETSU and one that has already made a tremendous impact on our region and beyond,” said Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, provost and senior vice president for Academics. “I commend Dr. Joyner, Mr. Tollefson and others for all that they have done to inform our community.”
Moving forward, Joyner hopes to secure more stable funding for the office.
“We want to continue providing our current services and expand them,” said Joyner, who also serves as an associate professor in geosciences. “We also want to continue to become an integral part of various statewide projects.”