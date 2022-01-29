It’s amazing how quickly the device we hold in the palm of our hand we affectionately refer to as a cell phone has become way more than simply a phone.
It doesn’t seem like that long ago that the first mobile phone I had was permanently mounted in my vehicle and all it did was make and receive phone calls. It required not only a base that was mounted to the floor, but an outside antenna that advertised the fact that there was a phone available to steal in the vehicle.
Luckily, I never had the theft issue but it certainly wasn’t portable enough to make calls from anywhere other than inside the car, and it was limited to calls only.
Many of today’s cell “phone” users probably use their device as much to play games as they do to make calls. But there are also those, me included, who aren’t really as fond of games as we are of other applications that provide ways to pass the time while giving us valuable information. I’m speaking of the type of application that you can have going in the background while you do other more productive things.
Two of my favorite types along those lines would probably be considered “public service” type applications. I find myself listening to emergency service transmissions, like you would receive on a scanner, and also air traffic control broadcasts. I know, call me a geek.
Many emergency situations have people keeping a watchful eye on police activities and public safety situations as they unfold. One of the best ways to follow along is to use scanners and listen to radio chatter, but you don’t even have to own a scanner to do so. Here a couple police scanner apps you can download on your device right now.
Scanner Radio is one of the most popular free scanners you can download right now — and for good reason. It uses the acclaimed Broadcastify app, which includes police, fire, EMS and other audio feeds.
You can use Scanner Radio to tune into your local police chatter, or if you want to, listen-in on chatter in another precinct. You have access to channels from around the world. You can also subscribe to breaking news alerts for even more context. The app is free to download but be prepared for ads while you listen.
Scanner 911 is a popular Android app that contains over 5,000 police, fire, rescue and other radio feeds that you can listen to for free. There is also an option to upgrade to remove ads. Premium users can also listen to the app in the background, meaning you’re free to do other things on your device while you tune in.
5-0 Radio Police Scanner is an app that includes detailed information on police codes you might hear during your sessions, which can add even more context to any situations you come across.
To keep track of all the airplanes in the sky at once, FlightRadar24 is a favorite among aviation enthusiasts.
Within FlightRadar24, you can look at the flights arriving and departing from almost any airport in near-real time. Once you have an overview of the airport, each plane displays the airline to which it belongs, as well as its registration number, altitude, speed, heading and coordinates. FlightRadar24 can even send you notifications letting you know when a plane is in an emergency situation, known in aviation as a Squawk 7700.
Live ATC is an interesting app that lets you listen to the communication channels between air traffic control (ATC) and planes, which can be especially exciting and useful when you’re at an airport plane spotting, or if you’re remotely located and you hear about an emergency situation occurring.
You can just tune in to that airport and listen, but note that sometimes the communication between planes and ATC can get pretty colorful. The amount of communication going on is mind-boggling, especially when you consider that the big airports have several channels — JFK has 24 channels of its own! The app also lets you see a diagram of the airport’s runway layout and check the weather for the region, but sadly is no longer free. It’s relatively inexpensive though at $3.99.
The amount of apps out there for today’s cell “phone” is staggering. Apps can do so many things, and cover lots of topics. Just search your respective store, whether on Apple or Android, and you’re sure to come up with something you just can’t live without!