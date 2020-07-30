THORN HILL — Una Greene Mills, age 92, of Thorn Hill, Tennessee, born on August 18, 1927, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Tri-State Health and Rehabilitation Center in Harrogate, Tennessee.
She was a very strong and independent woman, and a faithful servant of the Lord. Una was saved at Friendlies Chapel Missionary Baptist Church when she was 11 years old. She was a longtime member of War Creek Baptist Church and loved her church family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Esco Mills; parents, Rev. Alfred and Vernie Dodson Greene; brothers, Elisha, Alfred Jr., Edgar, Rev. Lester E. (Tobby), John, Lee, Gordon, and Bruce Greene; sister, Myrtle Cantwell; brothers-in-law, Charles Penny, Web Robinson, J.E. Keaton, and Jeff Cantwell; sisters-in-law, Helen Greene and Murrell Greene.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Kathy Mills, of Arthur, Tennessee; daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Kenneth Brock, of Sevierville, Tennessee; sisters, Annie Keaton, of Sneedville, and Irene Robinson, of Belleville, Illinois; grandchildren, Jacob Mills, Erica Morse, and Dustin Brown; sisters-in-law, Imogene Greene and Juanita Greene Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family received friends on Tuesday, July 21, at War Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with Rev. Tony Collins officiating. Special music was provided by Karen Greene Blondell. Interment was at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 22, at Winkler Barnard Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Andrew Greene, Andrew Shelton, Jacob Mills, Johnathan Greene, Orville Cope, and Tommy Jones.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Larry Blondell, Ronnie Cantwell, and Reggie Keaton.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com
McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville was in charge of the arrangements