A lifelong resident of the Kingsport and Church Hill area, Barbara Links recently released her first published book titled “Cora’s Story: Life on Bays Mountain:.
This historical fiction first-person account of Cora Crawford is filled with references to local places familiar to many people who live in Southeast TN/Southwest VA area.
As a child Links loved to hear her grandmother and mother talk about their formative years growing up on “the mountain.”
The idea of this book was planted decades ago. When the 2020 pandemic hit our world, Barbara knew that she needed to write her first novel
Cora’s Story follows the adventurous life of Cora Crawford. Born in the early 1900s and raised on Bays Mountain in rural eastern Tennessee, Cora shares the tale of her young life with the reader.
Cora faces death, abandonment, bullying, attempted rape, loss of a child, and finally redemption.
This inspirational, coming-of-age fiction will entertain and encourage as Cora finds her way to a life filled with God’s grace.
Cora’s Story Life on Bays Mountain is currently available on Amazon as an e-book or paperback. The audio version will soon be released on Audible, Amazon, and I Tunes. Barbara hopes to have Cora’s Story in other book outlets very soon.
To learn more you can email Barbara Linkous at barb2jer@yahoo.com.