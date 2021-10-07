A woman shopping for hidden treasures at Lee Hoellman’s barn Saturday afternoon found a wooden board that looked like it could have been the bottom of an old soda bottle box.
It was shaped three round “cupholders” wide and eight cupholders long, and no one could figure what it was in its original incarnation.
Maybe the bottom of some kind of shipping crate that held 24 cylindrical items.
I saw it as potential kindling. The woman who picked it out of Lee’s barn saw it as a potential candle holder, and bought it for 25 cents.
That’s the great thing about the 12-Mile Yard Sale. One person’s junk (or kindling) is another person’s treasure.
That same woman bought eight wooden stakes that had been sharpened to a point, and three plants. Total cost: $7.50.
Lynn, Maggie and I made our annual pilgrimage Saturday to the 12-Mile Yard Sale on Clinch Valley Road where, as usual, I didn’t buy anything.
Among my top potential purchases were a muzzle loader rifle with a $100 asking price, although I probably could have talked them down substantially if I tried.
I was also tempted by jars of home made blackberry jam and/or apple preserves that were ready to go straight into the pie crust and get baked.
I would have skipped the pie crust and ate the apple pie innards right out to he jar.
My hand actually reached into my cash holding pocket for a guy who had dozens of really great birdhouses for sale. Single occupancy residences were only $5, but he also had townhouses, apartments and luxury homes with a porch and garage.
Fancy digs for a bluejay or a cardinal in my front yard.
Alas, that cheapness gene kicked in, and I passed by the birdhouse man with my cash-holding pocket intact.
Our favorite stop of the 12 Mile Yard Sale is Lee’s barn, which is the last sale stop on Clinch Valley Road before you reach the Rt. 66N stop sign if you’re traveling east to west.
Lee had some plants for $3, one of which was in an old boot for a pot. I wanted to buy a cactus from her for my office at the Rogersville Review, but I don’t have any windows, and didn’t want to take a chance on killing it with darkness.
My real problem is, I don’t have the eye for picking out potential treasures from the junk. But, I do enjoy watching other people in action who do have that skill. For me the 12 Mile Yard Sale is more of a people watching excursion than a treasure hunt.
Clinch Valley Road on the north side of Clinch Mountain north of Rogersville hosts the 12 Mile Yard Sale on the first Saturday of October every year. For one day of the year that rural stretch of mountain road is transformed into the most populated and busiest stretch of 2-lane highway in Hawkins County.
Lee, who helped found the 12 Mile Yard Sale, told me Saturday’s event was a lot busier than last year when the pandemic kept a lot of buyers and sellers at home.
“I think people are excited to come out,” Lee said. “It’s our 22nd year of doing this. I have had tons of repeat people coming, and that’s a joy for me because they remember the fun things that they did when they came, so that’s cool.”
Lee added, “We had lots of free clothing. There was dresser here that I gave away. Things that people had an imagination to say, I can fix that up.”
Like the lady with her new “candle holder”.
Lee added, “Whatever that was, she had that imagination to say I can turn that into something. I like that. That’s what I do. Someone else is on the same page. Not everybody is on that same page.”
You can watch a video of my trip through the 12 Mile Yard Sale in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com