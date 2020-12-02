Rogersville City School announced on Dec. 1 that all classes will be held virtually until after Christmas break.
RCS's Christmas break begins December 18 at 11:30 a.m., and students are set to return to school January 5, 2021.
"A decision about whether instruction will be virtual or hybrid upon return will be made closer to the return date," reads the school's website.
This decision comes as Hawkins County's COVID-19 cases are setting record highs.
"We are hopeful that we will have a vaccine come out soon and after the holidays will allow us the opportunity to resume school in a regular fashion," reads the school's Facebook page. "The positivity rate in Hawkins County is at an all time high and the Thanksgiving holiday is expected to create a spike in cases. We feel that it is better to maintain consistency in our current format rather than try to open and close school over the next few weeks. We know that this has been a huge burden on some of our families and we will do our best to get back to what we know."
The school first went back to fully virtual instruction on Nov. 19 and originally planned to go back to their hybrid schedule on Dec. 7. Since local COVID-19 cases have only increased recently, the school chose to extend their virtual instruction.
When the school announced their decision on Nov. 18, administration noted that they had been forced to quarantine two classrooms, a sports team, and 15 staff members just between Nov. 16 and 17 due to being identified as close contacts.
The school will continue to offer lunch pick-up behind the back cafeteria doors, five days per week from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day that school is in session.
Several Hawkins County Schools remain virtual
The Hawkins County School system announced on Monday, Nov. 30 that they were unable to staff in-class instruction at the following sites for the remainder of this week due to COVID-19 related quarantines:
Bulls Gap School, Cherokee High School, Church Hill Elementary School, Hawkins Elementary School, Joseph Rogers Primary School, Mt. Carmel Elementary School and Surgoinsville Middle School.
Each of these schools shifted to virtual instruction beginning Dec. 1 and continued through Dec.4.
Then, the system announced on Dec. 2 that the same situation had occurred at Pathways Alternative School.
The school noted on their Facebook page that would relate any changes to this plan by Dec. 4.
All schools still offer free meal pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hawkins shatters record for daily COVID-19 cases
Hawkins county continues break its own records for daily new COVID-19 cases.
The county shattered its old record on Nov. 30 when 70 new cases were reported in the county that day.
The previous record high daily case count was a tie between Nov. 16 and Nov. 28 when 51 new cases were reported in the county both days.