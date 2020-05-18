MORRISTOWN — Robert (Bob) Neil McBride, age 87, died May 15, 2020, at his home in Morristown surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Mary Katherine McBride; brothers, James McBride and John McBride; and sisters Bernice McBride and Joyce Collins-Trent.
Bob was born in St. Clair, Tennessee, and served in U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. In 1958, he and Margaret moved to Morristown where He retired from American Enka (BASF) after 40 years of service.
He was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church for over 61 years.
Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Margaret; daughter Kathy (Mike) DeBord, of Morristown; son Jimmy (Pam) McBride, of Clinton; granddaughters, Rebekah (Josh) Toler, of Lake City, and Abby McBride, of Clinton; and great-granddaughter arriving in July; sister-in-law, Wilma McBride, of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews; special cousin, Nadine McBride Russell, of Bulls Gap; and lots of special friends.
Friends may pay their respects Monday, May 18, 2020, from 2 until 8 p.m., in the east chapel of Allen Funeral Home, Morristown. There will be a graveside service 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, in Hamblen Memory Gardens with Dr. Larry Parrot and Rev. Doug Clem officiating.
Allen Funeral Home, of Morristown, is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.