Hello, and welcome to the Bookend. How are you all? I’m enjoying the spring-like weather we have been getting interspersed with our winter weather. My family keeps kidding me about my driving when I had a red Porsche 944. I remember those days fondly…Sigh…
The other day when I was leaving my Aunt Zada’s she said to me as I was leaving, “Teresa, don’t drive too fast.” I replied, “I can’t drive fast in that little car Aunt Zada, it won’t go very fast.” She looked very relieved. You see I sort of have this rep.
Back when I was raising my four daughters, we had a 5-speed red Porsche; it was sweet. The way cool thing about European sports cars is when you push the clutch in and shift, you do not shift up. You shift down. My black Miata shifted up. First gear was starting out, second gear was about 30 mph, third gear was about 40 mph….
With the Porsche, first gear was starting, then you shift down to second, which from what I recall was around 40 mph. Third gear was 50 or so mph. Fourth gear was 60-80, and I won’t tell you what speed I did in fifth gear. The power in that car was phenomenal. Honestly, it must be like what it feels like to ride a tiger. Power, power, power.
I used to run my housewife/mama errands in it. My daughter Bethany said to me not too long ago, “Mama, do you remember when you’d put us in the back seat of the Porsche and say, “Put your seatbelts on, I don’t want your heads hitting the ceiling.” She said then I would put on Janet Jackson’s song “Let Me Take You On An Escapade” full blast and peel out of the driveway. Oh lord, what a mother I was, lol. My stepsister Rachael told me last fall when we went camping that she and her sister Frieda were talking about riding with me in that car. They remember me driving and pulling up the emergency brake so we could do donuts.
My favorite memory of the Porsche was one time I had my little daughters with me at the grocery store. I was looking like the quintessential suburban housewife. I was buying about 20 bags of carrots because I juiced fresh carrot juice. I was at the checkout when the bus boy said very rudely, “What are you going to do with all of these carrots?” I told him I make carrot juice. He made a disgusted face at me. Just about that time another busboy came over to him and screeched, “Look at that Porsche in the parking lot!!!” They were both gaping at it in awe. I said calmly, “That’s my Porsche.” They both turned to me with a look of disbelief. I held up the Porsche key chain and jangled it, saying, “You should drink some carrot juice.” Ha. Absolutely priceless moment. Aww, those were the days of my being a trophy wife. Good times.
