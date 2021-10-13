Bobby Edens of Bulls Gap was among the racers inducted into the 2021 Volunteer Speedway Hall of Fame class this past Saturday at the track.
Edens got his start in racing at Davy Crockett Speedway in the old Volkswagen class and once Volunteer Speedway opened, he drove in the 6-Cylinder division for Lee Wheeler.
Edens eventually moved up to racing Late Models and was always known for his tenacity behind the wheel "smashing the loud pedal" and pushing the race car to - and beyond - its limit.
Fans always knew if the yellow No. 71 was in the pits, Edens would be a strong contender to take the checkered flag.
Edens competed in the Late Model, Open Wheel Modified, 6 Cylinder and Volkswagen classes through the years at Volunteer Speedway, Kingsport Speedway, Newport Raceway and Tazewell Speedway.
In a 30-year racing career spanning from the mid-1970s through 2006, Edens won many races along the way and he was always a "fan favorite."
Edens touched the lives of many young people for 30 years as an auto mechanics instructor in the vocational department at Cherokee High School where he later served as an assistant principal.
He continues to serve the community as a member of the Hawkins County Commission.