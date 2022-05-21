Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc., a leading provider of outdoor living products, recently released its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.
In the report, Barrette Outdoor Living shares its progress in advancing its sustainability strategy over the course of the 2021 financial year.
Barrette is one of Hawkins County’s biggest industrial employers with more than 700 employees at its Bulls Gap plant.
The report provides a review of performance metrics that provide insights into the company’s dedication to lowering its carbon footprint, manufacturing eco-friendly products and helping to build stronger communities — both internally and externally — at its 14 locations in the United States and Canada.
“It is astounding to see the dramatic shift across all sectors of business to embrace sustainable and environmentally responsible practices,” said Jean desAutels, CEO of Barrette Outdoor Living. “I am incredibly proud of our commitment to these practices and am constantly inspired by the efforts our team is making to further propel our ESG initiatives.”
Highlights of the report
• Establishing “Pillars of Manufacturing Excellence” that encompass the four key areas that uphold the company’s commitment to sustainability
• Enrollment with the EPA’s SmartWay program to help advance supply chain sustainability
• The formation of an ESG Working Committee that has been tasked with monitoring all ESG initiatives and acting as leaders regarding all ESG initiatives
• Establishing a company-wide partnership with a national non-profit to host annual on-site service projects at all locations
• Receiving the 2021 Duke Energy Power Partner Award for Sustainability Excellence
To view the full report and learn more about Barrette Outdoor Living’s sustainability efforts, visit:
About Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc.
Barrette Outdoor Living empowers homeowners to bring their personal outdoor space to life — however they envision it — by providing fencing, railing, decking and complementary outdoor products that beckon people to embrace their Outside SideTM.
Barrette Outdoor Living is proud to be an American manufacturer, with 14 locations throughout North America that provide outdoor products sold through specialty retailers, home centers and lumberyards.
Featuring more than 70 patents, proprietary state-of-the-art machinery and rigorous testing and control standards, Barrette Outdoor Living products are meticulously engineered, designed for flexibility and ease of installation. For more information, visit barretteoutdoorliving.com