Several students from volunteer High School and Surgoinsville Middle School earned top awards during the 2022 Tennessee SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference on April 10-13 in Chattanooga.
Three of those students will be headed to the SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference June 20-24 in Atlanta, Ga. to compete for a national championship.
Those students include:
Aedyn Mullins from Volunteer High School in Action Skills.
Azlee Keck from Surgoinsville Middle in Job Skills Demonstration O.
Dixie Keck from Surgoinsville Middle in Job Skills Demonstration A.
Over the years criminal justice instructor Kevin Hilton has shepherded many of Volunteer High School’s SkillsUSA competitors to top finishes in the state and national championships.
At the beginning of this school year, however, Hilton was promoted to vice principal at Surgoinsville Middle School.
“This is the first year for students to compete at the middle school level for SkillsUSA Tennessee State Conference,” Hilton said. “For several years other states have included the middle school level at conferences and the National Conference has as well. This year I was given the Interim position of Assistant Principal at Surgoinsville Middle School and saw the opportunity to create a middle school chapter for Tennessee.”
Hilton added, “Surgoinsville Middle School is the first school to compete at the middle school level at the State Conference. Dixie and Azlee Keck will be the first middle school students to represent Tennessee at the National Conference in June.”
Here are the results from the 2022 Tennessee SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference on April 10-13 in Chattanooga:
Volunteer High School Cosmetology
Advisor: Tammy Turner
Molli Blankenship and Ashton Welshimer earned Silver in SkillsUSA Suitcase Display.
Addison Shanks earned Silver in Cosmetology. Shanks’ contest consisted of long designer up style, women’s designer cut, men’s designer cut, 90-degree haircut.
Sarah Cradic earned Silver in Nail Care with Payton Gibson as her model. Cradic’s contest consisted of Sculpture (acrylic) nails, gel nails, polish application and nail art. Sarah chose a beach theme for her art. She had to write a one-page essay explaining why she chose the art.
All the students had to take a SkillsUSA test and a knowledge test about their field of study.
Volunteer High School Criminal Justice
Advisor: Richard McGinnis
Aedyn Mullins earned Gold in Action Skills, and qualified for National Leadership Conference June 20-24 in Atlanta, Ga.
Students who competed but did not medal.
Grant Armstrong — Criminal Justice
Alyssia Smith — Job Skills O
Skylar Erwin — Job Skills A with Annalee Perrine as model.
Only the top three are announced at the State Conference. Scores will be released in the coming weeks that will announce how the students placed at the State Conference.
Surgoinsville Middle School Career Exploration
Advisor: Kevin Hilton
Dixie Keck earned Gold in Job Skills A, and qualified for National Leadership Conference June 20-24 in Atlanta, Ga.
Azlee Keck earned Gold in Job Skills O, and qualified for National Leadership Conference June 20-24 in Atlanta, Ga.