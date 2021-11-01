For now, Mount Carmel City Manager Mike Housewright will retain the ultimate authority to hire and fire city employees after a motion to give this authority to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen failed by a 5-2 vote.
Alderman Steven McLain first proposed the ordinance at the Sept. 23 meeting. It would have required that, during the hiring process, the various city department heads would present their recommendations to Housewright. If he approved the recommendation, it would have been presented to the board for approval. This process would have repeated for any permanent employee transfers.
“I feel like this is a safety net for our employees,” McLain said at the time.
Housewright cautioned the board against the move during both meetings, explaining that it could open the town up to potential lawsuits if a board member misspoke during the hiring process. Additionally, he noted that this move would “take the authority to hire and fire out of the hands of the department heads.”
Though the motion passed by a 4-3 vote in September, Alderman Darby Patrick and Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk voted differently in October and joined Aldermen Mindy Fleishour and John Gibson and Mayor Pat Stilwell in voting against the ordinance.
Only McLain and Alderman Jim Gilliam voted in favor.
Employees’ evaluations speak highly of Housewright’s abilities
Gibson read from the employees’ recent evaluations of Housewright and said he felt that those served as a reason not to move forward with the ordinance.
“Mr. Housewright does an amazing job for our town and employees and is well respected within our department,” wrote one employee in Housewright’s evaluation. “The board of Mayor and Aldermen need to leave all roles within the town to Mr. Housewright including hiring and firing...Some aldermen i.e. McClain, Gilliam, Mark (possibly intended to be ‘Mawk’), and now Patrick are puppets for the former administration of Larry Frost (former Mayor), and it needs to STOP!”
“Nobody has presented a reason why the board needs this,” Gibson said. “There is no data in these evaluations at all that would indicate the board needs to be involved in hiring and firing.”
He added, “The board’s own performance on the evaluation of Mr. Housewright even MORE clearly shows that this board doesn’t need to be involved with hiring and firing.”
Fleishour read from Gilliam’s evaluation of Housewright. In the space designated for written comments on Housewright’s ability to lead, Gilliam wrote, “Can’t lead. Believes in suck asses.”
“These are people who are wanting to be over the final decision (of hiring and firing), and we can’t even give constructive feedback,” Fleishour said.
Whereas the board’s combined average score of Housewright was a 2.8 out of 5, the employees’ combined average score was 4.3. Additionally, the board members’ individual evaluations were vastly different. Whereas some rated Housewright as a 1 out of 5 for every single category, some rated him as a mix of 4 and 5.
“It gives employees a safety net”
“I spoke to employees out of other locations who told me they would never sit through an interview that the board had any type of say over,” Gibson said. “That would deter, and we need to look at how we recruit quality employees, because, right now, the workforce we have is the town’s greatest asset.”
McLain previously told the board that the ordinance was meant to serve as a safety net for the employees. He additionally noted that it was meant “to keep the board informed of what’s going on.”
Fleishour suggested board members instead call Housewright regularly to stay informed.
Stilwell reminded the board that Pat Hardy, Municipal Management Consultant for MTAS (Municipal Technical Advisory Service) told them at their last meeting that this ordinance could “bring the politics back into hiring and firing.”
In regard to McLain’s prior statement that this ordinance would “provide the workforce with a safety net,” Gibson said, “there was no feedback in regard to ‘I feel like we need a safety net.’”
Gibson added, “If anything, it was echoed throughout that we shouldn’t be involved.”
McLain noted that a similar practice was in place before Housewright was hired as City Manager and when the town was governed by a strong mayor.
“I have no security with this board”
Stilwell told the board that the town recently lost an employee who told Stilwell, “I love working here, but I have no security with this board.”
“I’ve had a lot of employees tell me they would be finding another job if this (ordinance) goes over,” Stilwell added.
“There’s no way that’s right — the only thing this does is protect an employee,” McLain replied.
As can be seen in the Review’s Facebook live stream of the meeting, the audience erupted in laughter and shouting at this point.
“No, not with this board,” former Alderman Garrett White said from the audience.
Ordinance would “deter recruiting”
“I know I made a lot of people nervous at the last meeting with the way I voted,” Patrick said. “The thing I’m worried about is that, if a supervisor fires an employee, they can go to [Housewright] to try and get the job back. But who protects the department heads?”
He then asked Housewright multiple questions about the way he handles hiring, firing and recruiting.
Housewright told the board that, though he doesn’t discuss personnel problems in a public meeting, he would be willing to have a private conversation with a board member to explain the reasoning if a department head were terminated.
“I’m not going to terminate an employee without justification,” he said. “If you ask me why someone was terminated and I can’t provide justification or refuse to, it’s time to look for a new city manager.”
He reiterated that he believes the department heads are best suited to choose qualified candidates to fill vacant positions, and he respects their decisions.
He also noted that the town’s number one source of incoming workers is recruitment from other towns. This could be problematic under the rules of the proposed ordinance.
“When someone applies to us, they take a risk in having their employer find out,” Housewright said. “What this (ordinance) would do is ensure that, when it comes before you all for final approval and before they have any guarantee of a job, their employer will find out because it will unfold in a public meeting.”
He added, “This would eliminate the ability to recruit from other places.”