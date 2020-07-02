Review to launch new website on July 6

The Rogersville Review and Hancock County Eagle will launch their new and improved website on July 6.
This new design focuses on mobile accessibility and also provides increased space for advertising.
This site makes it easier than ever to read our content from your mobile phone while on the go. It also provides an opportunity for more local businesses to advertise with us and have their ads viewed both online and in print.
This new site still uses the same web address and can be found at https://www.therogersvillereview.com/.
Come check it out!
