On Monday local officials representing the new Hawkins County YMCA honored David Luttrell, owner of Luttrell Staffing Group, for his contribution to help repair the future YMCA facility.
A partnership between Youth Service of Hawkins County Inc. and YMCA of Kingsport’s Hawkins County, received a $14,400 contribution from Luttrell to begin the renovation on the Youth Service of Hawkins County, Inc. building located at 1601 East Main Street in Rogersville.
The building will serve as the YMCA Brighter Horizon Childcare Center in Hawkins County.
In addition after-school programs, ran by certified teachers will be offered for children that are not being served at the other eight area schools across the county.
Youth Services of Hawkins County is also seeking funding contributions form other local business leaders to complete all renovations at the facility, including repair or replacement of the roof.
Once the facility is renovated it will provide the much needed programs and services to the youth in our community.
David Luttrell stated he would like to challenge other business to help Youth Services of Hawkins County to raise the funds to complete the renovations to the building to provide this needed service for our children.
If you would like to invest in the future of our youth of Hawkins County or would like more information about making a contribution to the project please call 423-272-2186 or mail your contribution to: Youth Services of Hawkins County Inc. at 110 East Kyle Street, Rogersville, TN 37857.