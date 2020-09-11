Twin milestones

This is Thelma “Sis” Alley, from the Stanley Valley community, who was born a twin on June 30, 1926. Ninety-four years later she had twin great-granddaughters born on the same day! They are Hadly and Hazel Alley. Congratulations!
