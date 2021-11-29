Police are investigating a Monday afternoon robbery at the Rogersville Cash Express where two men reportedly got away with more than $6,000.
An employee stated that around 2:30 p.m. two black males entered the Cash Express at 1120 E. Main Street in Rogersville and asked for a trash bag to dispose of some empty boxes.
RPD Officer Josh Byrd stated in his report that the employee told the men she didn’t have a trash bag. She reportedly told them to use the dumpster behind the business.
“At this time one of the male subjects began opening the cash register, and demanded (the employee) escorted him to the safe,” Byrd said. “(The employee) agreed and cash was removed from the register and the safe within the business.”
according to Byrd the employee stated that the men then told her to get into a back room and told her not to call anyone for 30 minutes. She waited 10 minutes and pressed the panic alarm.
The employee stated that the robbers also took her wallet which contained a small amount of cash, IDs and a debit card.
Both men were wearing cloth masks. One was wearing a hoodie and the other was wearing a hat.
RPD Public Safety Director Travis Fields noted in his report that similar robberies occurred last week in Erwin and Elizabethton and it is possible that they are connected.
Anyone with information about Monday’s Cash Express robbery in Rogersville is asked to contact the RPD at (423) 272-7555.