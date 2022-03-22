Thanks to Isaiah 117 House volunteers, Hawkins and Hancock County children in foster care will soon have a safe, comfortable place to stay while they await placement with a foster family.
Currently, most children taken into custody by the Department of Child Services (DCS) are taken back to the DCS offices to await this placement while their assigned caseworker completes the necessary paperwork.
“While waiting at the office for placement, the child sits in a chair in an office surrounded by tile floors and fluorescent lighting,” Alison Osborne told the Review. “These children don’t have access to a shower or a bed if they must stay overnight, which often results in sleeping on an air mattress in the office. This is not the fault of DCS, it’s simply how the system currently works.”
Osborne is the Expansion Coordinator for the upcoming Hawkins/Hancock Co. branch of Isaiah 117 House, and her passion for the project was evident.
“If there was an Isaiah 117 House, the child would be taken to the house where they would be greeted by a smiling volunteer and have access to a shower, bed, toys, new clothing and their choice of food,” she said. “They would have a comfortable and loving place to stay while the caseworker completed the paperwork at the house.”
Isaiah 117 House is headquartered in Elizabethton, Tenn and currently has branches in numerous counties around Tennessee as well as Virginia, Texas, Indiana, Florida and Georgia.
The organization was founded in 2015 by Ronda Paulson after she and her family fostered a child and experienced firsthand the traumatic experience many foster children go through as they transition into foster care placement.
Osborne told the Review that she had prayed for many years about where she felt she was being called in ministry. In June of last year, a friend of Osborne’s suggested that Osborne get involved with bringing a branch of Isaiah 117 House to the Hawkins and Hancock Co. areas.
Osborne and the core team she chose to help with the program received the final ‘okay’ from Paulson in January of this year to begin the process.
“It has been wonderful watching how God is going before us in the entire process of making this house a reality for this area,” Osborne said. “While it is extremely heartbreaking that there is a need for these houses, it is very humbling to get to be a part of the process of reducing trauma for the children we will encounter. The children in our communities deserve this house while they await placement. We are excited to continue to watch God work during this whole process.”
Mindy Fleishour, who currently serves as an Alderman in Mount Carmel, is also involved in organizing this branch of the Isaiah 117 House.
“After hearing the story of the organization, I knew I wanted to be a part of this cause,” Fleishour told the Review. “Children are precious, and it’s very important that, given the circumstances they are put in, that they know they are not alone and are very much loved and safe.”
Kickoff event May 22
The next step in the process of making this branch of the Isaiah 117 House a reality will be the kickoff event, which is scheduled for May 22 at Rogersville Middle School.
Paulson will speak at the event to give visitors more information on the organization as well as the need in this community. Interested participants can also ask questions and find out about ways to get involved with the project.
Afterwards, Osborne and the organization team hope to speak before local churches and community organizations to spread the word.
She noted that anyone who wants to help the cause should spread the word about the kickoff event. After the event, she noted that there will be plenty of opportunities to volunteer during the building of the home as well as once it is open and operating.
Additionally, Osborne told the Review that Isaiah 117 House volunteers have begun a tradition of setting their alarms to 1:17 p.m. each day to pray over the organization, volunteers, children in DCS custody, caseworkers, foster families and biological families. Anyone interested in supporting the organization is encouraged to join in this tradition.
For ways to donate, readers can visit isaiah117house.com/donate and choose “Hawkins/Hancock Counties” from the drop-down menu.
Currently no official location for this new branch has been chosen, but Osborne said the team are still on the lookout.
“We have had a wonderful response from the community so far with people eager to help,” Fleishour said.
Osborne added, “We are doing this so that we can change the narrative of how removal day goes for these children.”