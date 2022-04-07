Why did you decide to run for this office?
This is actually my second attempt at running for the office of Hawkins County Road Superintendent. I ran for this office four years ago. For the past 40 years, since I was 18 years old, I have been educating myself and working on road and bridge projects.
The office of Road superintendent gives an Engineer an opportunity to design and construct all of types on interesting and necessary projects: roads, bridges, culverts, retaining walls, side slopes, and pavement design. I also drive on the county roads so I want to fix the potholes too. When you have worked and studied a subject for 40 years, you develop a skills and abilities to solve many of these complex problems.
You also have the constant pressure of trying to do more with less money. This is what I do best. I enjoy the challenge of solving a problem cheaper than anyone else. If I were retired and had lots of time (and money), I would do this for free, that’s how much I enjoy doing this type of work.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I graduated Cherokee High School in 1982. I then attended East Tennessee State University for 2 years studying surveying. After two years, I transferred to Tennessee Technological University in Cookville, Tennessee.
I worked park time to finance my education and attended school part time until I graduated in 1991 with a Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering. I have never held a political office, although I did run for Road Superintendent four years ago.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and would would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
My number one priority after taking office will be to get the Highway Department ready for the winter snow storms. I also want to get control of spending and do a careful analysis of were the money is spent and how the limited funds can be stretched as much as possible.
Do more with less. This is not always possible, but I think I have an obligation to the taxpayers to try and save as much money as possible. The equipment currently in use by the Highway Department needs to be repaired and/or replaced. I will study the equipment and methods currently used be Highway Department personnel and determine what improvements are needed.
More efficient ways of fixing our roads and bridges. Cheaper, faster methods to clean out the ditches, fix the potholes, drain and pave the roads, and repair the bridges. I also want to look at condition of the Highway Department Office and Garage facilities to determine if any improvements can be made. Then, get to work.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I have invested many years and thousands of dollars in educating myself and obtaining the experience to to this job. It takes ten years to obtain an Engineer’s License in Tennessee. To keep your license, you must obtain continuing education every year. In addition, you must be dedicated to your profession to succeed.
Roads and Bridges have been my lifelong profession. I won’t get comfortable in this office and then quit on the people of Hawkins County. Elect me as your next Road Superintendent and I won’t let you down. I know what to do and how to do it. I can’t wait to get started.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I despise a half-done job. Do the job right or go home. This is the work attitude I will bring to the Hawkins County Highway Department. Hawkins County has almost 1,000 miles of county roads in need of maintenance. I estimate around 75 small bridges and culverts also need repair or replacement.
The money to do this work will always be in short supply. It is going to take someone who has the Engineering Training, work experience, and a work ethic to get the job done. I am that person. I need you vote and support to do the job that I love to do. Thank You. Joe Parrott